Thursday, March 4
Minestrone Soup
Roast Beef Sandwich
Lettuce Leaf/Tomato
Fruited Applesauce
Spice Cake w/ topping
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Friday, March 5
Tuna Casserole
Lettuce Salad
Wheat Bread
Tropical Fruit
Brownie
MO: Mac N Cheese
SO: Taco Salad
Monday, March 8
Salisbury Steak
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Dinner Roll
Applesauce
Pie
MO: Rice/Beans
Tuesday, March 9
Stuffed Chicken
Twice Baked Potato
Wheat Bread
Blueberries
Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Wednesday, March 10
MY MEAL MY WAY
Turkey Tetrazzini
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Roll
Mixed Berries
Ice Cream
MO: Rice/Beans
Thursday, March 11
Bread Fish
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Friday, March 12
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat Roll
Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Garden Salad
