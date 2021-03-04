Thursday, March 4

Minestrone Soup

Roast Beef Sandwich

Lettuce Leaf/Tomato

Fruited Applesauce

Spice Cake w/ topping

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Friday, March 5

Tuna Casserole

Lettuce Salad

Wheat Bread

Tropical Fruit

Brownie

MO: Mac N Cheese

SO: Taco Salad

Monday, March 8

Salisbury Steak

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Dinner Roll

Applesauce

Pie

MO: Rice/Beans

Tuesday, March 9

Stuffed Chicken

Twice Baked Potato

Wheat Bread

Blueberries

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Wednesday, March 10

MY MEAL MY WAY

Turkey Tetrazzini

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Roll

Mixed Berries

Ice Cream

MO: Rice/Beans

Thursday, March 11

Bread Fish

Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Rye Bread

Frosted Cupcake

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Friday, March 12

Pot Roast

Parsley Potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat Roll

Cookie

MO: Veggie Burger

SO: Garden Salad

Load comments