The 155th Lodi Agricultural Fair will be held from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday September 5 at the Lodi Fairgrounds.
The change in date is expected only for the 2021 season, according to a statement released by the Lodi Agricultural Fair Board.
“This decision was recently made with the interest of our community, volunteers, fair exhibitors, and board members, as it gives us the best opportunity to host a full Lodi Agricultural Fair Event,” the announcement stated. “We will be contacting our volunteers and organizations soon, as well as posting updated information.”
Those interested in volunteering for the Lodi Ag Fair can email secretary@lodiagfair.com or watch for updates on the Lodi Ag Fair Facebook page where updates will be posted with notices of projects that may require additional help.
