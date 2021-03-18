Executive Committee
President: Mitch Amundson: ABS Global, Inc.:
Mitch has been with ABS Global since graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison 15 years ago. He has enjoyed working in different roles both globally and domestically, currently he is a strategic account manager in the upper Midwest. Mitch and his wife Rachel have two young children and love being part of the Deforest Windsor community.
Past President: Monica Titley: Titley Insurance Group:
As a long-standing Deforest & Windsor resident, I know the value of a fantastic community. I learned early on that life is all about giving to others. Starting Titley Insurance Group, an Allstate agency was just the beginning of truly understanding my calling. On a daily basis, my team and I help people protect the things that matter most to people. Our customers are not numbers, they are people that need the right protection for their unique situations. If you are going to pay for insurance, you should make sure that you are properly protected should anything happen. We focus on working with you to find the right insurance coverage for your needs, including homeowner insurance, auto insurance, life insurance, renter’s insurance, condo insurance, retirement and financial products, and insurance for all your toys too! Our office is located in Fitchburg, and we are the area’s leading insurance agency serving all of Wisconsin, including Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Sauk, Rock, Iowa, and Green Counties.
President Elect: Amber Newkirk:
Sanimax:
Amber has been with Sanimax for the last 2 years as their People & Culture Manager. Amber likes to stay busy and is a part of many community and professional groups. Amber and her husband, Josh, have two young girls and enjoy being outside and spending quality family time.
Treasurer: Maggie Cloutier: Old National Bank
I have worked for Old National Bank for the last seven years, and I love helping people reach their financial dreams. My husband and I live in Sun Prairie with our three cats. In our spare time we love to play board games with friends and family. I joined the chamber board so I could help make the deforest area community a better place to work and live. I have met some great people and have enjoyed every minute of being part of the chamber. I also love volunteering for our great events that we have, it is a great chance to meet the community members.
Secretary: Colleen Coyle: DMB Community Bank:
My name is Colleen Coyle, I currently serve as Secretary for the Chamber Executive Committee. I have been a resident of this community for the past 25 years and have always had a passion for community service and helping others. It is an honor to be a member of the Chamber along with the opportunity to serve with so many inspiring community members and leaders who are dedicated to the growth and success of our community.
Along with the pleasure of raising my family here, I proudly work in the community for DMB Community Bank as Vice President of Operations. Being a part of Chamber and promoting the community in which I live and work is a rewarding experience!
Board Members:
Mike Mathweg: Milz Health Group: I received my B.S. from Marian University majoring in Accounting and Finance and minoring in Marketing and Business Administration. I started in the Insurance industry in 2014 as a College Financial Representative and was ranked 77 out of 3,000+ interns via Top Production. After working with that company, I realized it wasn’t the best fit for me and decided to go independent to be able to offer a variety of different insurance carriers. My journey in the Health Insurance industry started in 2016 where I began focusing on Health Insurance and the Medicare market. Since then, I have been ranked in the Top 20 Agents in Wisconsin for multiple carriers. Within the community, I am a part of the Board of Directors for our local Chamber of Commerce. When I’m not working, I enjoy coaching High School hockey as well as playing competitively, golfing, traveling and spending time with my wife, Brianna and dog, Tucker. My ultimate goal is to provide an extra layer of service and peace of mind to my clients through helping them find the right plan to fit their individual needs and budget. I take great pride in assisting my clients and I look forward to working with you.
Jerry Patzner, Firestone Building Products:
I am the Plant Operations Manager and live in DeForest. I have been here at FSBP for eight years and have been in Windsor for 20 years. Married to Jill and we have two grown children, I enjoy being a part of the Chamber and bringing the communities together.
Katie Selz:
AVID Risk Solutions:
Katie Selz is a Partner and co-founder of AVID Risk Solutions Employee Benefits division. Katie has brought a wide array of value-added services to AVID’s client to help educate and navigate Employee Benefit Options. AVID Risk Solutions is an independent insurance agency with several offices located in the south-central half of Wisconsin.
Katie is a resides in Windsor with her husband Dan, also with AVID Risk Solution, daughters Stella (7) and Rylee (4). Stella is in 1st Grade at Windsor Elementary. Katie’s passion for involvement in the Chamber begin in her high school days when she worked as a administrative assistant at her local Chamber of Commerce. At that time she realized the importance of community integration and positive growth. She is very excited to serve on the Board of Directors in the great DeForest/Windsor community.
Tayler Spannknebel: Infinity Homes of Wisconsin:
Representing Madison and Greater Madison area buyers and sellers as a Realtor with Integrity Homes of Wisconsin. Tayler’s enthusiastic, can-do attitude and dependability is ideal for identifying each client’s desires and skillfully guiding them to meeting their real estate goals.
Tayler has been an active member of the Deforest/Windsor community for over ten years now and is why she is so passionate about giving back to the community members who serve our communities and our Nation through the Homes for Heroes Organization. Tayler prides herself on being straight forward, honest, dependable, hardworking, providing superior service, and always ensuring her clients know she cares. Tayler has knowledge in all aspects of the real estate process with her start in the Corporate Training and Marketing fields and then on to Operations with a Logistics Firm, preceding her success in selling real estate. Educated at Wisconsin Lutheran College, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Leadership. Tayler is a very active and connected community member, she is a Volunteer National Council Delegate and Local Troop Leader for Girl Scouts USA, a judge and mentor for local professional college organizations, and serves many other local organizations in various ways. In her spare time, she also enjoys traveling, spending time with her husband (John) and their two children (Jack, 7 and Natalie, 10), crafting with friends, and enjoying everything our city has to offer!
Doug Wierzba: Secure ID, LLC:
Secure ID is a family-owned small business in DeForest that manufacturers medical and safety products to protect you, your family, your business, even your pets. We make custom designed medical cards, alert tags, name badges, even pin back buttons and key tags! Our products are sold on eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com, Etsy and through our website, www.secureidcard.biz.
We also offer custom product design for businesses and groups, contact sales@secureidcard.biz for more information. I am originally from Central Wisconsin but love living in DeForest with my Wife, Beata. We have three adult children. We are very active in the community and enjoy our time outdoors. I enjoy being a member of the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce because I get to know so many other people who run businesses in this area. It is a great way to get to involved in our community, to network and to increase your business visibility in the area. I also like all the opportunities the chamber has to serve on committees, attend ribbon cuttings and volunteer at events.
Eric Runez DeForest Area School District: Superintendent
Eric Runez is in his fifth year serving as the superintendent for the DeForest Area School District and 23rd year in public education. He has had the privilege of serving students, families and the community as a social studies teacher, coach, principal and superintendent throughout his professional career. Eric and his wife, Sara, have three children. Their oldest daughter and middle son work or attend college in the Twin Cities, while their youngest daughter is an 11th grader at DeForest Area High School. Eric believes strong school and community partnerships, such as being involved in the Chamber of Commerce, are essential for economic growth and a high quality of life within the greater community we all live in and enjoy.
Debbie Brewster DeForest Area School District: Coordinator of School/Community Relation
I have happily served the DeForest Area School District for 37 years, first as a Business Education Teacher and CTE Coordinator, and since 2000 as the Coordinator of School/Community Relations. This role focuses on communication, engagement, and public relations, as well as collaboration between our school district and local business/industry. I value the opportunity to serve on the Chamber board because I believe that strong partnerships between our school district and local businesses benefit our students, educators, and the entire community.
Kathy Clark Town of Vienna, Municipal Clerk
My name is Kathy Clark and I am the Clerk for the Town of Vienna. I joined Vienna August, 2, 2016 after working at the City of Lodi for 12 years. The Town of Vienna is primarily agricultural land with a business district located along the interstate. The chamber works closely with the local business owners to promote community activities and programs that are planned each year. As a DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce board member, I learn about all the Chamber events and promotions that draw travelers to our area. It is a good network to belong to, helping local business get recognized each and every day.
Michelle Lawrie Village of DeForest Community Development Director
A position she has held since April of 2019. Michelle has more than twenty years of experience in economic development, issue advocacy, and policy development at the local, state and federal levels. Find out more about DeForest Economic Development at developdeforest.com.
Jamie Rybarczyk Village of Windsor Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development
I received my Masters in Architecture and Masters in Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. I have been working in the field of community planning and economic development the past 20-years in the role of a developer, professional consultant, and government agency. I have been with the Village of Windsor for the past 3-years assisting residents, businesses and developers with their planning, zoning and development needs.
I joined the Chamber’s Board of Directors to help attract economic opportunities and promote the DeForest Windsor area as a place to live, work and play.
When I am not working, I enjoy traveling with my wife and two sons, whether it is a camping trip or hockey tournament.
