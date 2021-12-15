Dane County Assistant District Attorney William Brown told Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland he plans to pare down the list of potential witnesses and exhibits he will use in the January double murder trial of 23-year-old Chandler M. Halderson. A motion hearing for Halderson was held Monday.
The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Jan. 3.
Halderson is accused of killing his parents, Bart and Christa Halderson of Windsor, in July and then hiding the bodies. Halderson is charged with two counts each of felony first degree intentional homicide, giving false information on a kidnapped or missing person, mutilating a corpse, and hiding a corpse. Halderson is currently in the Dane County Jail.
Brown said there are approximately 300 possible witnesses and he plans to trim the list closer to 100 in the coming days. He said he is meeting with as many of the witnesses as possible to tighten the case. The witness list remains sealed. “Everyone here, we’re all complex people, but the case isn’t complex,” Brown said.
Halderson’s attorney agreed with Hyland’s decision to keep the witness list sealed as a way to select an unbiased jury pool.
Brown said he expects the final state crime lab reports to be the last item his office will receive and then share with the defense.
Hyland and the attorneys discussed the possible use of photographs in opening statements and a discussion of how to handle the most graphic images. Hyland said he has not prohibited the use of photos or graphics in past trials. He agreed with the defense that sharing any of the possible images with the defense would be best way to avoid objections in the opening statements.
Brown said he does not plan to use pictures of the bodies in his opening statement and entering those into the trial would not happen until the third or fourth day of the prosecution. Brown said there are approximately 7,000 images of possible evidence and he hopes to pare the list to around 1,000 by the trial. Brown said the photographs includes dozens of the bodies.
Hyland said he likes to ask jurors if anyone would become emotionally upset by seeing graphic images. He asked Brown to advise him ahead of such evidence. “There is no way around it,” Hyland said. “I tell the jurors they have to look, but don’t have to stare at.”
Brown said he plans to mark the physical copies of the photographs as evidence and then use digital images during the trial
A jury questionnaire was sent to 150 possible jurors. Hyland asked the attorneys for their opinions on the number of alternate jurors to select. They settled on six alternates. A December 29 jury status conference is the next hearing scheduled in the case.