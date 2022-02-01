School calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 1, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save February 5DECA Sweetheart Dance at DAHS6:00-8:30 pm - register by January 31Contact: John Webster, jwebster@deforestschools.org, 842-6790February 7NO SCHOOL (Districtwide)February 9Open Gym Night at YES4:30 - 6:00 pm (Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present)Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.comFebruary 10WES PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: windsorwpto@gmail.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now In a battle of ranked teams, DeForest boys beat Monroe in rematch on the hardwood Letter: DeForest voters should decide on mountain bike park Norski wrestlers struggle at Watertown, Hemauer takes first at Sparta Invite For some, COVID symptoms persist for years with debilitating effects DeForest will consider mountain bike section Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin