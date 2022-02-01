February 5

DECA Sweetheart Dance at DAHS

6:00-8:30 pm - register by January 31

Contact: John Webster, jwebster@deforestschools.org, 842-6790

February 7

NO SCHOOL (Districtwide)

February 9

Open Gym Night at YES

4:30 - 6:00 pm (Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present)

Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.com

February 10

WES PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: windsorwpto@gmail.com

Recommended for you