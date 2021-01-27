The DeForest boys basketball team made two trips to Janesville for a pair of games last week.
On Jan. 19, the Norskies pulled away late for a 69-65 victory over host Janesville Parker.
“Parker is really big with players standing at 6’6, 6’6 and 6’5,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “We battled with them well. They are a really good team and I thought our offense gave them a lot of problems. We have to continue working to defend the post and stay out of foul trouble down there. It was a good win for the Norskies.”
Last Friday, DeForest returned to Janesville to face Craig and picked up their third straight win 76-67.
“We pounded them at the free throw line, as we went 13-for-18 while Craig only shot two free throws all night,” Weisbrod said. “We played aggressively and attacked the hoop. We had 17 offensive rebounds and 50 points in the paint. We are playing well.”
The wins pushed the Norskies to 5-2 overall.
DeForest will be back on the court on Jan. 28. They will face Edgewood at Camp Gray at 6 p.m.
This Friday, the Norskies will face Monona Grove at 5:45 p.m. at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
After playing a 1:30 p.m. game in Lake Mills on Saturday, DeForest will return to the Just A Game Field for a 7 p.m. game against Edgewood on Feb. 2.
DeForest 69 Janesville Parker 65
The Norskies shot 46 percent (22-of-47) from the field, 42 percent (8-of-19) from three-point range and 77 percent (17-of-22) from the free-throw line in the win over Parker, which was 29-for-61 from the field and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line.
“We shot well from three,” Weisbrod said. “We did a great job attacking paint and getting to the line. We are being aggressive without fouling.”
The first half was highly competitive. The score was tied at 30 at halftime.
DeForest went on to outscore the Vikings 39-35 in the second half.
The Norskies’ Max Weisbrod was 4-for-9 from three-point range on his way to a team-high 22 points.
Josh Jansen came off the bench to score 12 points for DeForest.
“Josh Jansen gave us a great lift off the bench in the first half rebounding, scoring & defending the post,” Weisbrod said. “He was 6-for-7 from field for the game.”
The Norskies’ Nolan Hawk and Deven Magli contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Weisbrod led DeForest with nine assists, while Magli had a team-best 11 rebounds. Jansen added eight rebounds.
Jacob Nabor paced Parker with 20 points, while teammate Brenden Weis finished with 15. Robert DeLong and Matthew Hartwig contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
DeForest 76 Janesville Craig 67
The Norskies did all of their damage in the first half, thanks to a 42-30 outburst.
Craig cut into the deficit in the second half, but was only able to take three points off the final margin.
The Cougars outscored DeForest 37-34 in the final half.
Weisbrod had a great all-around game for DeForest with 12 points, a team-high 13 rebounds and five assists.
“Max led us with 13 assists and only 1 turnover,” Craig Weisbrod said. “He is seeing the floor well, making good decisions and getting his teammates shots where they will have success.”
Hawk paced DeForest with 14 points, to go along with 10 rebounds.
Magli and Trace Grundahl both came away with 11 points. Magli led DeForest with 13 rebounds.
“Deven Magli was awesome. He played with a ton of energy,” Weisbrod said. “Trace Grundahl continues his stellar Senior year play with three steals and a ton of hustle plays.”
Thanks to nine points from Jansen and seven points from both Justin Hausser and Tim Fredrickson, DeForest’s bench outscored the Cougars 23-6.
Angelo Rizzo (18), Luke DeGraaf (13), Marshaun Harriel (12) and Cole Bertagnoli (11) scored in double figures for Craig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.