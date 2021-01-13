After a delayed start to the season, the DeForest boys basketball team jumped into the 2020-2021 season with three games last week.
The Norskies kicked off the season on Jan. 5 with a tough 73-68 loss to host Beaver Dam.
“It is tough to play a 10-0 team in our first game,” Norski coach Craig Weisbrod said. “We really competed and just ran out of gas at the end.”
On Jan. 7, DeForest traveled to Oshkosh to face Lourdes. The Norskies earned their first victory of the season 67-60.
“We took a step forward,” Weisbrod said. “We really moved the ball well. We drove the ball into the paint and made some great decisions. I loved the way we attacked. We were able to full court press a bit and learn on the run. Defensively, we were much better. We competed harder and paid attention to details. That is a great sign moving forward. It was great to see contributions from a lot of different guys.”
The Norskies made it two straight wins after knocking off host Mukwonago 86-63 last Saturday.
“It was a nice win after playing our third game in a week,” Weisbrod said. “We just took over midway through the second half. We pounded them in the lane and our press and Fastbreak were rolling.”
Because of restrictions the Norskies will play all of their games on the road this season. They will continue their season-long road trip on Friday, as they will face Waunakee at the Just a Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m.
DeForest will play in Edgerton at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and then will travel to Sauk Prairie for a 7:15 p.m. game on Jan. 18.
Beaver Dam 73 DeForest 68
The Norskies hung right with the Golden Beavers for most of the game, but a late surge pushed Beaver Dam to the win.
DeForest led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but trailed 33-30 at halftime.
The Norskies held a 68-66 lead with three minutes to go in the game, but Beaver Dam outscored them 5-2 down the stretch.
“We had some good looks, but we just didn’t have our legs at the end,” Weisbrod said.
Beaver Dam outscored DeForest 40-38 in the second half.
The Norskies’ Nolan Hawk finished the game with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Max Weisbrod contributed 16 points and six assists.
DeForest got 12 points from Deven Magli, while Trace Grundahl added 10.
Beaver Dam’s Nate Abel exploded for a game-high 37 points, while Brady Helbing and Tyler Bunkoske chipped in 14 and 11, respectively.
DeForest 67 Lourdes 60
The Norskies had another close battle with Lourdes, but this time they were able to prevail.
DeForest jumped out to a 32-27 halftime lead.
The teams traded baskets for most of the second half. DeForest held a 35-33 advantage in the final half.
The Norskies got a big boost from their bench with 22 points. Josh Jansen came off the bench to score 12 points.
“The bench was awesome,” Weisbrod said. “The bench was the key as Tim Fredrickson, Justin Hausser and Josh really keyed some runs.”
Nolan Hawk led DeForest with 17 points, while Weisbrod finished with 11 points and nine assists. Magli added nine points.
DeForest 86 Mukwonago 63
DeForest had its best offensive performance since scoring 87 points against Beaver Dam in the second game of the 2019-2020 season.
The Norskies were an impressive 58 percent from the field against Mukwonago.
“We ran on them and really beat them up in the paint,” Weisbrod said. “We had balanced scoring with six guys almost in double figures scoring.”
The Norskies had a bit of a slow start, but led 37-31 at halftime after a strong defensive effort in the first half.
DeForest’s offense came to life in the second half. They exploded for 49 points.
The Norskies had a 49-32 outburst in the second half.
Weisbrod drained five three’s on his way to a team-high 19 points, while Hausser contributed 12. Grundahl finished with 11 points, while Hawk added 10. Magli and Brody Hartig both scored eight points.
Jansen paced DeForest with 10 rebounds, while Weisbord had 11 assists. Grundahl came away with five steals.
Greyton Gannon led Mukwonago with 12 points, while Aidan Gilson-Calderon and Joey Jendusa chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.