In its lone meet of the week, the DeForest girls golf team competed in the Reedsburg Invite on Aug. 31.
The Invite was halted after five holes due to a rainstorm.
At the time the event was canceled, the Norskies’ Taryn Endres, Lexi Scheurell and Sam Mau were 1-under par after five holes.
The Lady Norskies’ Tori Schnell, Ingrid Harke and Kaylin Endres were all 1-over after five holes.
DeForest made its home debut against Watertown this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The Norskies will travel to Yahara Golf Course to face Madison Edgewood at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The Lady Norskies will take a trip to Watertown for a 3:30 p.m. duel with the Goslings on Sept. 14.
DeForest will play a home-and-home matchup with Fort Atkinson Sept. 17 and 21. The Blackhawks will host the Norskies at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. The teams will meet up again at Lake Windsor Country Club at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21.
