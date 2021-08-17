The DeForest prep football team is ready to get back to the traditional fall season after completing the alternate fall season just three months ago.
“It has been a little bit more business as usual,” Norski coach Aaron Mack said. “It is nice to get back to normal.”
The Norskies are entering their second season under Mack. DeForest finished 6-1 in his opening campaign.
“I was really happy with how things went in the first year,” Mack said. “I was happy with the way the kids accepted and were open to change. The spring allowed us to try some things we don’t normally do. I like how we played in all three phases.”
Mack thinks there are advantages and disadvantages for teams who played in the spring.
“There are some advantages but also some things we have to manage,” Mack said. “Teams who played in the fall had a normal offseason, but we did not get that in the spring. One of the good things is the players retention of what we taught them. But we have to manage the load we put on them because they just got done playing a little while ago.”
The Norskies must replace a strong senior class from the spring season. They lost all-region players Mason Kirchberg (linebacker/fullback), Trace Grundahl (defensive back), Braydon Harmon (offensive lineman) and Gabe Finley (running back).
“Our biggest challenge heading into this season, because of the short turnaround, is the development of the younger players,” Mack said. “We lost some high-quality players. But we have prepared the younger player to be ready to step in and make their own names.”
Even with the talented players they lost, the Norskies return a good core of players, including three all-region players, including senior lineman Evan Oberg, senior defensive back/receiver Deven Magli and senior receiver Max Weisbrod.
Junior Mason Keyes is back at quarterback after a great spring. In seven games, he was 63-for-107 passing for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“I never questioned Mason’s intellectual ability and his arm strength, but what I have liked the most during camp is his maturity,” Mack said. “He has developed as a leader and I’m excited to see him go to the next level.”
Senior Kellen Grall and sophomores Mitchell Anderson, Max Mitchell and Gavin Wiegel will provide depth at quarterback. Grall was 14-for-25 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the spring.
The Norskies have some new faces at running back, but Mack likes the group.
“I really like them as a collective group,” Mack said. “You don’t have the household names like we had last season, but I’m confident in the guys we have. They can step in and right their own names in the history of the program.”
The running back group includes seniors Ryan Buschmann, Bryan Sels, Spencer Bergeron, Kase Reierson and Jadon Wilson, juniors Caleb Bendixen, Josiah Darden, Dominik Marquardt, Cale Drinka, Connor Schwartz and Breck Sparby-Schmid and sophomores Jake Larkosh, Kyle Her, Tucker Grundahl and Jaylen Carter.
Led by Magli, Weisbrod and senor Nolan Hawk, the Norskies have one of the best receiving corps in the area. The group also includes seniors Logan Engeseth, Ty Tisch, Timothy Frederickson, Alex Winters, Aydin Kelliher and Avery Piereck, juniors Alex Van Ooyen, Kolby Tomkins, Timothy Schmidt, Caleb O’Connor, Zach Hermansen, Brody McDowell and Brody Hartig, plus sophomores Nolan Powers, Logan Ohrt, Parker Rogalla, Otis Crawford, Jacob Heuer, Easton Loveland, Cayden Conners, Kobe Kleinert and Carter Morrison.
Weisbrod led DeForest in the spring with 16 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns, while Magli added 16 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Hawk finished the season with 17 catches for 210 yards and four touchdowns.
Oberg is the top returning offensive lineman for the Norskies. Also looking for playing time are seniors Tyler Ebel, Cole Thennes, Luke Castillo, Zach Marks and Cameron Bendixen, juniors Cael Moore, Ryan Horne, Josh Sullivan, Greydon Wagner, James Wickus and Javion Kunz and sophomores Sam Mell, Aiden Bengry, Karver Heimbecker, Bryce Harmon, Rhylan Nehls, Andrew Herfel and Andi Amiti.
“The guys in the trenches at DeForest High School have defined the seasons we have had,” Mack said. “We have great coaches working with our kids. If we get good play up front, we can do some great things this season.”
The Norskies are also strong along the defensive line.
“We have lots of depth up front on defense,” Mack said. “We have speed and toughness.”
The group up front on defense includes Hawk, Buschmann, Winters, Grundahl, Hermansen, McDowell, Castillo, Oberg, Moore, Mell, Bengry, Heimbecker, Marks, Horne, Harmon, Nehls, Sullivan, Herfel, Wagner, Cameron Bendixen, Wickus, Amiti, Kunz, Loveland and Sparby-Schmid.
Caleb Bendixen, Her, Reierson, Larkosh, Heuer, Schwartz, Carter Ohrt (Sr.), Wilson and Thennes are all looking for playing time at linebacker.
“Our linebackers are a bit of question mark coming into the season,” Mack said. “We have to develop some depth, but there are guys who are hungry to contribute.”
Weisbrod, Frederickson, Fredrickson and Kelliher lead a very talented receiving group. Also looking for playing time is Keyes, Engeseth, Grall, Powers, Van Ooyen, Tomkins, Anderson, Mitchell, Schmitt, Sels, Darden, O’Connor, Marquardt, Drinka, Logan Ohrt, Rogalla, Wiegel, Crawford, Piereck, Carter, Hartig, Conners, Kleinert and Morrison.
The Norskies have a huge weapon on special teams this season with the return of Ebel, who is one of the top-rated punters in the country.
“He has made a national name for himself,” Mack said. “It is a huge weapon to have someone like this. He can change the field both offensively and defensively. He can have a huge impact on every game.”
Tisch is back to kick for DeForest.
DeForest will compete in the new look Badger Large Conference this fall. They will be joined by Beaver Dam, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon, Waunakee and Watertown.
“We get to see some different teams but get to play teams like Waunakee, so it is great,” Mack said. “Top-to-bottom it should be a very good conference.”
The Norskies open the season this Friday with a non-conference game against Madison East at Breese Stevens Field at 7 p.m.