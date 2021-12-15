New school board members ask lots of questions. New school board candidates also ask lots of good questions, so the DeForest Area School District Board held an informational session for possible candidates before the formal start of Monday’s meeting the district office. The session drew one candidate in person and others on remote link.
School district voters will elect five people to the nine-member board at the April 2022 election. The positions open are two three-year terms for the Village of DeForest and one three-year term for the village of Windsor. DeForest also has a two-year term and Windsor has a one-year term. The shorter-term positions resulted from two board resignations during the summer. The appointed board members are automatically placed on the next school election cycle.
While the board members reside in the area they represent, all district voters vote on all candidates and are free to see nomination papers for one candidate in each opening. Signing nomination papers simply puts the candidate on the ballot, it does not reflect any other endorsement.
The deadline for incumbent candidates to file non-candidacy is December 24. Nomination papers are available at the district office or on-line at elections.wi.gov and due back to the district office by January 4 at 4 p.m.
The school board incumbents are Jan Berg, Stephanie Sarr, Gussie Lewis, Brian Coker, and Keri Brunelle.
District superintendent Eric Runez started the presentation by directing candidates to the district’s annual report as the source for the basic and latest reports on district demographics, budgets, and performance.
Runez leads the school with an executive cabinet and coordinators directing operations in their areas.
Runez said the district has a long tradition of extra-curricular and academic success, taking pride in the number of Merit Scholars it produces each year. He said the district’s fiscal management is also strong, one of a handful of state districts with an AA+ bond rating. Runez said the rating helped the district save nearly $40 million in interest when it borrowed for the recent building projects.
Coker, who serves as the board’s Governance Officer, then outlined school board ethics, and the district’s philosophy and policies about the role the board plays in shaping operations. He said the board centers on the best interest of the school district as it listens to its members, the community, and other stakeholders. “We take high level priorities of the community and reflect them back to the school district,” he said.
The board follows a Coherent Governance model and policies in its actions. “We focus on the big picture,” he said. Coker said strategic thinking at the board level begins with hiring the correct people to implement board policy. The board takes measure of how well the direction was implemented, with student performance always the number one goal. Coker used the analogy of a cruise ship to illustrate his point. The board is the ship owner who tells the captain the final destination. It is then the job of the captain to figure out the best route for the journey.
PBIS 2.0
During the formal school board meeting, Peter Wilson, the district’s Director of Administrative Services, led a presentation and discussion on the next phase of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS). PBIS is a systematic approach to the expectations for student conduct. The program began about 30 years ago in the state of Oregon, but is now a common system in Wisconsin school districts. The original PBIS focused on improving and preventing bad behavior in students. The new program will take a closer look at the root causes of the behavior issues.