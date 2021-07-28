It can be nice to just have something nice for carrying your things, and that little thought has blossomed into Purses with a Purpose.
“The goal is to gift this women--no questions asked,” Taysheedra Allen said.
Over the past few months Allen, founder of the DeForest Women’s Place and Resource Center, has been collecting purses to give to women who have been in difficult situations.
Since coming up with the idea, she has been reaching out to non-profit groups in the area to find individuals who would benefit from a surprise gift. The first being CareNet Pregnancy Center, then to seven women in Elizabeth House, a faith-based Dane County organization that provides housing, maternity and other services for single women.
“Each purse has a handwritten note and the cool thing is that I don’t know who is getting the purse,” said Allen. “So the card is meant to touch the heart of a woman and one, say I see you, you matter, I’m here.”
Allen tries to avoid the go-to word of “crisis,” but said she prefers, “life” and “life’s challenges.”
Each purse is filled with a combination of luxuries and necessities, such as lotions, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and in each, one small piece of jewelry. On woman who has donated to the cause is a stewardess, and so brought in bath products from Hawaii, Japan, China, and other places.
“I wanted to know how I can encourage people,” said Allen, “if I was hurting or down on my luck, what would brighten my day? A purse--with a purpose.”
The apparent turning point of this going from an interest to an initiative came when Allen was working with Fisher Family Dental of DeForest.
Fisher Family Dental has made donations to DeForest Women’s Place and Resource Center, such as toothpaste and magazines, and during one of those visits, Erika Kwasniewski of Fisher Family noticed Allen had a trunk full of purses.
“She said that they are for women who are going through something or don’t have the resources, and women just feel good with a nice purse,” said Kwasniewski. “I said, ‘I have a closet, I have purses, and I work with amazing women whose hearts are for the community.”
Kwasziewski and Dr. Maggie Fisher conferred with the rest of the team at the office and took this on as one of their community outreach projects, clearing out their own closets and soliciting others for new and gently used purses, with flyers and posts on Facebook.
“Pretty soon ladies were coming up to us with purses saying, ‘We aren’t patients, but we saw your posting on Facebook,” said Kwasniewski, who explained that particular ladies group that they met while out walking stopped them three or our separate times, each with a couple more purses. “Well, that’s what happens when like-minded people come together to help, and some people want to help, but they don’t know how.”
The success of the program has been bittersweet for Allen, who lost her older brother to COVID-19 in January. Michael Reeves was a jet engine mechanic and Desert Storm veteran and the oldest of six.
“He helped me launch the Women’s Place and Resource Center because it was from scratch, and he said, ‘You need a website,’” said Allen, explaining how her brother, her biggest booster, purchased her website for her. “And surprise! Once it’s posted, it’s real.”
Allen describes her brother as someone who would “lift everyone up.”
In her work as a nurse over 19 years, in hospital, home care, and clinic settings, Allen said that she has come to look at her work holistically and a consistent issue has been those who are having a hard time not being able to connect with available resources.
An elderly woman she was caring for had received a bill for $14,000, according to Allen, but with a proper referral, she was able to get the necessary help.
“That bill was cancelled, so her blood pressure was able to go down, her blood sugars were able to go down,” said Allen, “so just fixing this one area had such a medical implication.”