June is Dairy Month. I’ve noticed that the COVID-19 rules and regulations have really put a damper on the Dairy Month activities this year. There was no “Cows on the Capitol Concourse” event this month. (Only protestors showed up there every night for over a week.) I don’t believe a single dairy farmer in southern Wisconsin invited his city neighbors out to his farm for the famous “Dairy Breakfast on the Farm” this year. I’ve attended a few of these breakfasts in the past and I walked away very full after enjoying a great breakfast of cheese omelet, home made cinnamon buns and even a big cream puff for dessert — I skipped lunch that day. Hopefully, things will get straightened out and I’ll be able to enjoy a “Dairy Breakfast on the Farm” next June.
On your visits to the store this month, be sure to stock up on extra dairy products for your family. You’ll have to treat the family to extra ice cream at Culver’s or Dairy Queen in June, just because it is Dairy Month.
I was going through my latest issue of ‘Our Wisconsin’ magazine and came across a story by Jerry Fuller of DeForest telling about his 1938 Packard funeral hearse that was converted into the family camper. Across the back of the car was the word “Valhalla”, meaning “Heaven” in Norse cultures. I enjoyed the story which included a few photographs taken on their camping trips.
‘Our Wisconsin’ is my favorite magazine. I originally got it as a gift from my friends, John and Marcia Dull, a few years ago and have continued the subscription every year since. Every issue is loaded with beautiful colored photographs of Wisconsin scenes and many interesting stories about people and places in the Badger State.
I especially enjoyed the magazine the past few months when I was kept pretty much at home, but through this magazine I enjoyed scenes from all around Wisconsin.
A couple of weeks ago it was announced that DeForest was canceling its Fourth of July celebration. At the time the City of Columbus was going ahead with plans for their Fourth of July celebration. Well, a few days ago, Columbus also canceled their celebration. The list of summer cancellations grows by the day.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the Deforest Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.