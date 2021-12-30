My new year resolution for 2022 is a simple one. I look forward to some relaxing and happy moments in the coming year. Many of those moments will come when I’m covering area people and events as we celebrating life and have a good time. The Fourth of July is always one of my favorite holidays, and it sounds like I’m not alone around here. Bring on the fireworks, sizzling brats, and the face painting booth.
When I’m in a mood to relax and unwind, the call of the trail is one of my favorites. I know I’ve come to the right place when I see all the trails and other natural areas in DeForest and Windsor. We are blessed that so many of us can live and share such a beautiful home. My highest regards for the past and present leaders who had the foresight to preserve and protect these resources.
An economic development leader from Polk County once told me the best way to measure the strength of a community is by watching the pedestrian traffic, from wheelchairs to moms with strollers, runners, and old men with walking sticks. The sidewalks, pathways, and trails of a community are where neighbors chat and progress begins.
I hope the idea of a kairos mindset in the chronos of time remains strong in present and future generations. Climate change and environmental sustainability are immediate issue. I hope the kids and young people of this generation realize they will have to live in in a 22nd century world.
I describe myself to a fellow trail enthusiast as a rinker. It isn’t a hockey term, but a way to describe someone who might be a trail runner, hiker, or walker on any given day. My goal for the new year is to rink every mile of the Deforest and Windsor trail systems.
I had my favorite spots among the glacial eskers and hemlock trees of Taylor County, but it is hard to beat the hilltops and oak savannas of this area. As readers may have noticed already, big skies and the bare branches of large trees are a familiar favorite picture of mine. A second goal is to spend a beautiful day or two at the Big Hill environmental center, the Schumacher Farm or other great spots to scan the horizon, watch the air traffic ballet, and just watch the clouds float by.
I can’t stay on the mountaintop, so I’d also like to get to the sources of the Yahara River and Token Creek. River sources and headwaters are a favorite place to play and imagine how the little trickle of a stream becomes a mighty river somewhere else.
Play and imagination are vital at any age. We dream, we learn, and we grow. The places we play and imagine vary for all of us. Library nooks, collaboration stations, treehouses, and the neighborhood trail are a starting point for Northwoods cabins and national parks. I like to call these special places, or Splaces. It brings a mindset needed to enjoy and sustain them.
My best wishes to all of you for 2022. Good luck with your resolutions, and I hope the time spent in your Splaces provides lasting memories.