The Ice Age Nordic ski team is ready to start its season on Jan. 2 with the South Conference Invitational Meet in Lodi.
The team has been practicing since Nov. 10 and has been skiing on snow in Ironwood, Michigan and locally for almost a month. With 9-10 inches of snow forecasted for the week after Christmas, the Lodi ski trails are expected to be in prime condition for the first races. The meet will feature four South Conference teams, including Middleton Blackhawk, Waukesha Peak Nordic and Madison.
The Ice Age Girls team is dominated by juniors with Norah Lee and Amelia Heider positioned for successful ski seasons. Both girls are looking to improve their state meet successes and finish in the Top 30 skiers this year.
Senior Anna Vanderhoef hopes to turn her top ranking on Waunakee’s state-qualifying cross country team into a great season as the team’s third skier. Sophomore Emily Whyte appears to have earned the fourth spot on varsity with tight competition for the team’s fifth varsity position between Audrey Bakken, Warren Ambord and newcomer Kelsey King.
Junior Varsity skiers include Jenna Bakken, Phoenix Peterson, Malia Niles, Holly Jelinek, Jordyn Jarvi, Anna Englebert and Lexy Greibner.
“All the girls are great athletes with a high ceiling for success,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said. “It takes time to turn athletic potential into speed on snow.”
This year’s boys team features four boys with junior Todd Niles looking to improve his state results significantly this year. Junior Nathan Ducat appears to be on the verge of a breakout ski season, while junior Nolan Feasel and freshman Sam Clepper will be battling for the team number four position.
The Ice Age Nordic middle school teams have 17 skiers and will also be competing in the first meet.
All teams in the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League have developed COVID mitigation policies for practice and competition. Masks, social distancing and minimizing the concentration of spectators and skiers at races have been the mainstay for these policies. Saturday’s race in Lodi features wave starts of five skiers instead of mass starts. Warming Buildings will have limited occupancy.
“As an outdoor sport with no contact and natural spacing, Nordic skiing appears to be very safe during the pandemic,” Fanney said. “The biggest problem is transportation to races and overnight lodging.”
This year the ski team hopes to compete in seven league races and State Championships in Cable in February.
