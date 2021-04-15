The weather turned spring-like for Easter and we enjoyed temperatures near 80 degrees on Easter Sunday. The mild weather stayed with us for a few days and when it came time for me to write my column, the warm spring weather had me reminiscing about my prom experiences when I was a student at DeForest High School.
Back in the 1950s DeForest High School held three evening dances during the school year: Homecoming, TWIRP, and the Junior Prom in the spring of the year.
The Junior Prom was definitely the biggest dance of the year. The Junior Class would decide the theme of the dance and decorated the gymnasium accordingly for prom night. A band would be hired which was usually a two-to-four piece group of Madison area talent. All students could attend and most came as couples. Dress code was prom dresses or party dresses for the ladies and the gentlemen usually wore suits or sport coats. The only tuxedoes to be seen were on members of the band and maybe the men in the prom court —this was the choice of the court each year.
I did not go to the prom my freshman year in high school. I attended my first prom in my sophomore year which was 1956. I didn’t go my junior year because I thought the theme was stupid (Satellite Ball). My choice in voting for a theme was “Canadian Sunset.” I also attended my senior year.
I asked Ardith Thomas to be my partner in ‘56. She was a classmate and we saw a lot of each other in classes and at after-school activities. She lived outside of Token Creek near Burke Lutheran Church. I called and asked her about a month before the dance and she was happy to accept. We didn’t go through the complicated procedure that high school students do today with clever posters and special messages on Facebook. Most couples were already paired up three to four weeks before the dance. We planned to double-date with Sue Traugott and Bob Johnson. Sue was also in my class and was a good friend of Ardith. Bob graduated from DeForest the year before.
There was no flower shop in DeForest back then, so I went to Ronlie’s Flower Shop on East Washington Avenue to order Ardith’s wrist corsage, which I picked up the day of the dance.
The plan for prom night was that Bob would pick me up first in the late afternoon, then he would pick up Sue, and then we would go out to pick up Ardith. We then would pose for pictures at the parents’ houses before going to the dance.
I was surprised when Bob pulled up in a new 1956 Oldsmobile 88 hardtop! It sported a beautiful light blue and white paint job and the interior was decked out in white upholstery. What a beautiful car. It belonged to Fred Chase. Bob’s mother was a bookkeeper for Chase Lumber Co. for years and was a good friend of Fred and Helen Chase. When Fred heard that Bob was going to the prom, he offered his new Oldsmobile to Bob for use that evening.
Ardith had a beautiful blue prom dress with a full skirt over a multiple Alice Lon type petticoats. It was fortunate that she had long legs and was very limber, because it was not an easy task for her to climb in and out of the back seat of that low-roofed car with her super full skirt.
We arrived at the high school and had one or two dances, then it was time to get lined up for the Grand March. After the Grand March we danced for a few minutes and it was already time to leave to make our dinner reservations in Madison. Back then there were no post-prom activities. After the dance, kids were on their own.
I had made reservations at a new restaurant in Madison called the Cathay House on East Washington near Union Corners. Back then, it was one of the top restaurants in Madison.
After dinner Bob drove around Madison and eventually circled back to DeForest. I stole a couple of kisses in the back seat and gave Ardith a good night kiss at the door. I was back home by 12 o’clock, and I had a great night . . . I remember it to this day.
The Thomas family moved out of the area and I haven’t seen Ardith since graduation from high school. I wonder if her blonde hair has turned grey and if she could still fit into that prom dress with the full skirt. I really doubt if she could gracefully get in and out of the back seat of a 1976 Olds 88. I know I would have a hard time getting in and out of that tight back seat!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.