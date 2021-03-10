After having to wait months to get on the court, the DeForest prep volleyball team finally got the opportunity to play this past week.
The Norskies kicked off the alternate spring season with road matches against Sun Prairie and Beaver Dam.
In the season opener on March 2, host Sun Prairie knocked off the Norskies 3-1.
The Lady Norskies bounced back on March 4 and garnered their first win of the season. They shut out host Beaver Dam 3-0.
“Our strength for right now is our serving,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “We did very well versus Sun prairie and continued that versus Beaver Dam. We had 10 aces against Beaver Dam and they were out of system quite a bit. We also practiced defense quite a bit after our Sun Prairie game, and showed significant improvement.”
The Norskies will be back in action on March 11, when they will travel to Monroe for a 7 p.m. match.
Sun Prairie 3 DeForest 1
All four games were very competitive, but DeForest was only able to come away with one win.
The tightest battle of the night came in the opening game. The Cardinals edged the Norskies 28-26 to grab momentum.
Sun Prairie carried the momentum over into Game 2 and garnered a 25-19 win.
The Lady Norskies were able to avoid a shutout after garnering a 25-23 victory in Game 3.
The Cardinals put DeForest away after capturing the fourth game 25-17.
“We are struggling offensively, but that is to be expected early in the year, especially since teams haven’t had the practice time with each other,” Schumann said. “We have two new setters this year who are talented and have a great work ethic, but need reps with our hitters to develop timing and consistency. I’m certain that as the season progresses this will be much improved.”
Natalie Compe led DeForest with 14 kills, while Reese Yocum came away with 12.
The Norskies had 10 aces in the match and Yocum earned half of them.
Kendall Rauls helped run DeForest’s offense with a team-high 14 assists.
Megan Elvekrog led the Lady Norskies’ defense with 21 digs, while Rauls and Yocum added 10 apiece.
DeForest 3 Beaver Dam 0
The Norskies dominated all three games against the Golden Beavers.
DeForest set the tone with a convincing 25-13 victory in the first game.
The Lady Norskies were just as strong in Game 2, as they blasted Beaver Dam 25-16.
The third game was very competitive. DeForest was able to hold on for a 25-23 win.
“We played pretty well for the first two sets, then took our foot off the gas,” Schumann said. “It was a good lesson to learn as we move forward.”
Compe garnered 11 kills in the win.
Yocum earned five service aces, while Elvekrog added four.
Rauls registered a team-high 14 assists, while Elle Doucette came away with seven.
Elvekrog and Compe led the defense with nine digs each.
“Megan Elvekrog has been covering everything in our back row, and the speed of our other back row players makes it difficult for teams to get kills against us,” Schumann said.
