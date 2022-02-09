We passed the first February holiday last week with Booky the Badger predicting an early spring. This past Sunday, it certainly felt like Booky's prediction was right on target with temperatures (at least on my back porch) reaching a sultry 41 degrees. February has so many holidays. Groundhogs' Day, Valentine's Day, Lincoln and Washington's birthdays combined into President's Day, and the Super Bowl. As we get further into February, the days continue to get noticeably longer. Since the first of the year we've gained twenty minutes of daylight in the morning and a little over forty minutes in the evening. That extra hour of daylight is invigorating. Our avian friends are certainly feeling more vigorous. Song birds are starting to practice their pickup lines for once the dating season truly gets underway. Chickadees are starting to engage in aerial combat as they start eyeing potential nest and territory sites. Owls are hooting away defending nests and looking for dates. Life is starting to stir. These longer evenings and longer mornings aren't just good for one's attitude. Both of these periods of expanded light are ideal times to pick up a book and read! Below you will find some of the recently-arrived books at the library. Check them out and enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Murder at Teal’s Pond: Hazel Drew and the Mystery That Inspired Twin Peaks” by David Bushman and Mark Givens. Offers a reinvestigation into the nearly forgotten century-old murder that inspired one of the most seductive mysteries in the history of television and film.
“Baby Steps Millionaires: How Ordinary People Build Extraordinary Wealth, and How You Can Too” by Dave Ramsey. A number one “New York Times” best-selling author explains how anyone can baby-step their way to becoming a millionaire.
“Influence is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen” by Zoe Chance. A professor at the Yale School of Management draws on research in behavioral economics, neuroscience and psychology to explain how to effect meaningful and durable change by learning to negotiate more comfortably and creatively.
“From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall and Rise Again of the Romantic Comedy” by Scott Meslow. An in-depth celebration of the romantic comedy’s modern golden era and its role in our culture—tracking the genre from its heyday in the ’80s and the ’90s, through its unfortunate decline in the 2000s and up to its explosive reemergence in the age of streaming—features exclusive interviews with the directors, writers, and stars of the iconic films that defined the genre
Fiction
“A Three Book Problem, No. 2 (Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery)” by Vicki Delany. Gemma Doyle investigates after a poison dart is thrown through the window of a lavish gathering hosted by a wealthy philanthropist and prominent Sherlockian in the 7th novel of the series, following “A Curious Incident”.
“The Shattered Skies, No. 2 (The Cruel Stars Trilogy)” by John Birmingham. When a ragtag group of heroes strike back against the Sturm, saving what’s left of humanity, they must band together to rebuild what was lost and root out the numberless enemies of Earth, of which the Sturm may not be the worst.
“The Accomplice” by Lisa Lutz. Owen and his best friend Luna, who have been inextricably linked for years—and who share a deadly secret, feel the walls quickly closing in around them when Owen’s wife is murdered, unleashing a torrent of secrets from the past.
“A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham. Twenty years after her father was arrested as a serial killer, Louisiana psychologist Chloe Davis becomes alarmed when local teenage girls once again go missing and she begins seeing parallels that may or may not be there.
“Greenwich Park” by Katherine Faulkner. Helen innocently befriends Rachel at a prenatal class despite the woman's unbecoming behavior and has no idea her new friend has ulterior motives and is on a vindictive mission to ruin the lives of her extended family.
“The Horsewoman” by James Patterson. Sharing the dream of being the best horsewoman in the world, Maggie Atwood and Becky McCabe, mother and daughter champion riders, break their vow of never going up against each other when they both participate in the competitions leading up to the Olympics.
“The Latinist” by Mark Prinz. A contemporary reimagining of the Daphne and Apollo myth, The Latinist is a page-turning exploration of power, ambition, and the intertwining of love and obsession.
“A Thousand Steps” by T. Jefferson Parker. A teenager with a stoner mom and a deadbeat dad searches for his missing sister who police have written off as just another runaway hippie chick during the summer of 1968 in Laguna Beach, California.
“Undermoney” by Jay Newman. A group of American patriots, all former military, and a lethal CIA agent, who is an expert on global dark money, search for a way to get their number one choice, Senator Ben Corn, elected president, to implement their own foreign policy and restructure American society.
“Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins. When they arrive at Meroe Island, a remote island paradise in the South Pacific despite a mysterious history of shipwrecks, cannibalism and murder, six people find their dream vacation turning into a nightmare when history starts repeating itself.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system