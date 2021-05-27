The DeForest girls lacrosse team had its best week of the season so far after claiming victories in two of their four games last week.
The Norskies garnered their second win of the season on May 18 after knocking off visiting Sun Prairie 9-3.
Alyssa Schuster led the way for DeForest with three goals, while MacKenzie Wiegel came away with two goals and an assist. Raegan Feldman, Savannah Treinen, Hailey Schultz and Maddie Martin each scored once.
Opal Lawrence made three saves in the first half for DeForest, while Megan Meese had six stops in the second half.
On May 20, visiting Waunakee roughed up the Norskies 17-3.
Schultz, Cassidy Toms and Wiegel each had a goal in the loss, while Lawrence had 18 saves.
Last Saturday, DeForest played a pair of games in Wauwatosa.
In the first game on Tuesday, Brookfield thwarted the Norskies 16-3.
Schultz had a pair of goals in the opening loss, while Wiegel scored one.
Lawrence made 24 saves in the first game on Saturday.
DeForest closed out the day with an 8-3 victory over Wauwatosa East, thanks to a four-goal game by Wiegel.
Schultz came away with a pair of goals, while Toms and Ciara Crawford scored one each. Janelle Romeo led the way with three assists.
Meese preserved the win with seven saves.
The Norskies closed out their regular-season schedule this past Tuesday against host Watertown. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.