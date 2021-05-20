The DeForest boys lacrosse team is still searching for its first win of the season after suffering three more losses last week.
On May 10, the Norskies couldn’t generate enough offense in a 15-2 loss to host Verona.
Sophomores Evan Doucette and Kolby Tomkins both scored for DeForest, while junior Harry Roy had an assist.
Senior Alton Uebersetzig and sophomore Carson Ferkovich both had three ground balls for the Norskies, while junior goalie Zach Marks made nine saves.
In its closes game of the season so far, DeForest dropped a 13-7 decision to visiting Stoughton on May 13.
Doucette, Uebersetzig and senor Kaden Coates each scored two goals for the Norskies, while senior Kaden Simpson had one goal. Uebersetzig led the team with two assists, while Simpson and Tomkins had one each.
Roy was in goal for DeForest and had 12 saves.
The Norskies fell to 0-8 on the year after falling 14-2 to Oregon last Saturday.
Doucette and Coates scored the only goals for DeForest. Doucette also registered four ground balls, while freshman Jake Larkosh had three.
Marks finished the game with 16 saves.
This Saturday DeForest will compete in a tournament in Wisconsin Dells.
The Norskies will host Sauk Prairie at 5:30 p.m. on May 25.