The DeForest prep football team made the most of its rare long regular-season road trip to Eau Claire last Saturday.
“It was good to get the kids on the bus for a true road trip,” DeForest coach Aaron Mack said. “We tried to treat it like a Saturday playoff game. We were able to get them a picture of what that would look like. You have to be creative to keep kids engaged.”
The Norskies ran their win streak to a program-record 18 games with a 35-12 victory over host Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park on Saturday.
“It was our fastest start to a game this year,” Mack said. “We started out really well and the guys were engaged from the beginning.”
The win pushed DeForest to 4-0 during the alternate fall season.
The Norskies did all of their damage in the first half. They raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead.
DeForest had a quick start thanks to a long punt return by Deven Magli. The return helped set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Norski quarterback Mason Keyes.
“We were able to get going with a big punt return by Magli, who was just a block away from taking it to the house,” Mack said. “He set us up with great field position. It was just the spark we needed.”
Jagger Lokken added the extra-point kick.
Before the first quarter came to an end, DeForest got another rushing touchdown from Keyes. He raced in from 15 yards out and Ty Tisch added the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 14-0.
“I was pleased with the way Mason Keyes guided the offense on the first three drives,” Mack said. “Our offensive line also did very well, led by Braydon Harmon. We were able to run the ball well.”
The Norskies scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter.
The lead grew to 21-0 with an 8-yard touchdown run by Gabe Finley.
Magli continued his great game with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Grall later in the second quarter.
The Norskies’ final touchdown came on the defensive side of the ball. Bryan Sels returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.
“Bryan Sels continues to get better on defense,” Mack said.
Tisch had two extra-point kicks in the second quarter, while Lokken had one.
Eau Claire Memorial scored both of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Old Abes returned a fumble for the first score, while Tyson Allen added a 9-yard touchdown run.
The Norskies’ balanced offensive attack included 148 yards rushing.
Finley finished the game with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Keyes finished the game 4-for-9 passing for 54 yards, to go along with 25 yards rushing and two touchdowns on two carries. Grall ended the game 3-for-7 passing for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Magli had a team-high three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
DeForest’s defense held the Old Abes to 95 yards rushing and 36 passing.
“We are really fueled by our defense,” Mack said. “We take pride in the way we play defense and that is a sign of a good football team.”
Trace Grundahl and Kase Reierson led DeForest with seven tackles each, while Mason Kirchberg and Cale Drinka added four each. The Norskies’ Alex Winters had a sack.
The Norskies have three more games remaining on its alternate fall schedule. All three games will be played at Stalder Field at 7 p.m.. They will host Monona Grove this Friday, Waunakee on April 30 and Menasha on May 7.
