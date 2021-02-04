CALENDAR
The DeForest Area Public Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. The library will close for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1-5 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. — p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, Feb. 4
• The Workshop @ Home at 9 a.m. on Facebook
• All About Owls at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Friday, Feb. 5
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, Feb. 8
• Teen Games D & D at 3 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4 p.m. on Zoom and Community Room
• Creating an Anti-Bullying Culture at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Qigong Online – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1 p.m.
• Creators Lounge for Teens at 3:30 p.m. on I nstagram
All About Owls presented by Educator Shari Stern, The Raptor Trust
Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Learn about owls! What makes them such effective nighttime hunters? Where do they live? How do they bring up their young? Plus, meet an owl and see first-hand what makes them so amazing. Find out about the owls whoooo live in Wisconsin! Nature lovers of all ages will enjoy this program hosted by The Raptor Trust, a nationally recognized leader in wild bird rehabilitation and the conservation of birds of prey. Register on our library website for this Zoom event.
Creating an Anti-Bullying Culture: As Easy as ABC presented by Juanona Brewster
Monday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Bullying is not a problem only in schools. It happens in the workplace, in families, at senior centers, and online. As a member of the Sun Prairie School District taskforce on Bullying and the Anti-Bullying Collaboration of Sun Prairie, Juanona Brewster has inside knowledge of the bullying culture. How we can create an anti-bullying culture? We’ll analyze the culture that engenders bullying, examine how communities exacerbate it, and understand the community ability and power to change the culture of bullying. Join us to learn how to stand up against this serious issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.