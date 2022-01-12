Losing to rival Waunakee on Friday, Jan. 7, was a tough blow for the DeForest girls’ basketball team, especially coming off a nice non-conference 55-41 win over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
After splitting the two home games, the Norskies, who were missing Jaelyn Derlein, moved to 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the Badger East Conference.
Against Waunakee, DeForest fell behind 37-25 by halftime and couldn’t catch up, as the Norskies struggled to contain the Warriors’ strong frontcourt led by Ashley Sawicki, who scored 22 points. Waunakee emerged with a 69-54 win.
For DeForest, Aspin Kelliher paced the Norskies with 12 points, with Maci Bartels, Marit Manske and Rylan Oberg all finishing with nine points.
Hosting Lakeside Lutheran, the Norskies locked down the Warriors in the first half, jumping out to a 29-16 lead. DeForest held Lakeside Lutheran at bay the rest of the way.
Maya Pickhardt and Oberg spearheaded the offensive attack, combining for 25 points. Pickhardt led DeForest with 14 points. Jocie Pickhardt finished with eight and Jada Kelliher had seven.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the Norskies were slated to play at Monroe, before traveling to Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 18, followed by a home game on Thursday, Jan. 20, against Stoughton.