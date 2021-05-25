Despite a slip up against Reedsburg, the DeForest prep baseball team took a big step forward in the Badger North Conference last week.
The Norskies ran their win streak to eight games after shutting out visiting Reedsburg 12-0 on May 18.
The streak came to an end on May 20 after a tough 9-6 loss to the host Beavers.
DeForest bounced back in a big way last Saturday by sweeping a doubleheader with host Waunakee.
Behind a stellar pitching performance by Keagon Kaufmann, the Norskies shut out the Warriors 3-0 in the first game.
DeForest’s offense came to life in a 14-4 victory in the second game.
The Norskies are 10-2 overall this spring and 6-2 in the Badger North Conference. Baraboo (7-3) and Waunakee (5-3) are also in the running for the conference title.
DeForest will host Sauk Prairie at 5 p.m. on May 27. They will then travel to Monona Grove for a Badger Conference crossover game at 5 p.m. on Friday before returning home to host Beaver Dam in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
DeForest 12 Reedsburg 0
The Norskies had all the offense they would need after plating six runs in the opening inning.
DeForest got doubles from Justin Hausser, Mason Kirchberg, Josh Jansen and Nolan Hawk in the first inning explosion.
Kirchberg put the Norskies up 9-0 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Hausser and Brogan Hicks both drove in runs in the fourth as DeForest scored three more runs to end the game early.
Hausser led DeForest with three hits, while Hicks and Kirchberg had two each.
Kaufmann and Hausser teamed up for a two-hit shutout on the mound. Kaufman had four strikeouts and a walk in four innings on his way to the win.
Reedsburg 9 DeForest 6
Reedsburg flipped the script in the second meeting last week. The Beavers came up with nine runs on seven hits, while the Norskies were held to six runs on four hits.
The Beavers had the hot start this time around with six runs in the first inning.
DeForest got back in the game with four runs in the top of the second. Hicks drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run, while Kirchberg followed with a grand slam home run.
Reedsburg got one of the runs back in the bottom of the second. The Beavers added two runs in the third.
The Norskies scored a run on an error in the sixth, but would get no closer.
Kirchberg, Jansen, Hawk and Logan Engeseth had the only hits for DeForest.
Jansen, Kirchberg and Kellen Grall all pitched for the Norskies and combined for three strikeouts and five walks. Jansen took the loss.
DeForest 3 Waunakee 0
Kaufmann pitched a three-hit shutout to lead DeForest to the win in the first game of the doubleheader. The UW-Milwaukee recruit took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Kirchberg gave DeForest the lead with a run-scoring single in the first inning.
The Norskies scored two more runs in the sixth. Kirchberg led off the inning with a home run, while Hawk drew a bases-loaded walk.
Hausser and Kirchberg both finished with two hits.
DeForest 14 Waunakee 4
Kirchberg continued his torrid streak at the plate with his fourth straight game with a home run. Hausser and Jansen also hit long balls during Game 2.
The Norskies put five run on the scoreboard in the first inning, thanks in part to a two-run single by Ryan Buschmann.
DeForest scored six more runs in the second stanza. Kirchberg had a two-run home runs, while Hausser had a solo shot. Nolan Hawk added a two-run double.
Both teams scored two runs in the third. The first run scored on an error, while Jansen added a solo home run.
After Waunakee scored two runs in the top of the fourth, DeForest ended the game early with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Kirchberg, Jansen and Buschmann each finished with two hits.
Hausser, Hawk and Kirchberg all saw time on the mound. They combined for five strikeouts and two walks. Hausser started and earned the win.