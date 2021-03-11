The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, March 11
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. in Community Room or by email
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts at 4:00 p.m. in Community Room & Zoom
• Read to Wilson the Dog at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
Friday, March 12
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers discuss The House of Kennedy at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room & Zoom
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, March 15
• Online Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom – Black & White Fine Art
• Time for Bed Storytime at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, March 16
• Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook and in Community Room
• Read Woke: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings discussion at 6:00 on Zoom
Wednesday, March 17
• Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! (teen time) at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale!
Now through March 30 — Lower Level of the Library
During the Library’s operating hours find bargains galore on $1 hardcover and 50¢ paperback books. Get a bag of children’s books for $2.00. CDs are 25¢, DVDs are $2.00 and Blu-Rays are $3.00
You can pay at the library desk in the donation box. Sorry — no change will be available. Thanks for supporting the Friends and our Library.
Virtual Events:
Private Tour at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
Monday, March 15, 11 AM — Via Zoom
You’re invited to join a private tour led by Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Curator of the Collection, Mel Becker Solomon. She’ll walk us through the Full Circle art exhibition, featuring familiar favorites alongside more recent acquisitions, including works by Deborah Butterfield, Sam Gilliam, Jim Nutt, Susan Rothenberg, Frank Stella, and John Wilde. This is a free event, courtesy of MMoCA. Please register by Friday, March 12, at Noon, by filling out and submitting our online form. We’ll then email you a Zoom link to join this very special presentation. Register at: bit.ly/mmoca31521
March Madness Virtual Tournament
Call the Center on March 15th or 16th, you will be assigned a number corresponding with NCAA team. You can follow your team during the tournament. The Final Four teams win a prize. The Champion wins the grand prize. The teams are limited so it is first come, first served and one team per person. If you would like a bracket to follow the teams from week to week, email Sue at smiller@deforestcenter.org
Virtual St Patrick’s Day Entertainment: March 17
Enjoy “The Sutter Brothers” live concert over YouTube your computer or device. The Oregon Senior Center is sharing their link to several Dane County Senior Center to share some fun and great music across the county. On Wednesday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m. go to this link https://youtu.be/CyEEUSediCg and enjoy the music. The Sutter Brothers are really brothers and are from the Oregon area. If you have any questions call Sue at the Center.
Video Presentation: March 18
David Benjamin, Master Storyteller
By Sharyn Alden
David Benjamin is a prolific novelist and founder of the Madison-based publishing firm, Last Kid Books, named for his popular memoir The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked. The Last Kid Picked, is about David Benjamin adventures as a kid in Tomah, Wisconsin, provides insight, both poignant and laughable, into Benjamin’s life as an underdog. Since Tomah, his footloose career has morphed from youthful storyteller to news editor and columnist to prolific author, bridging three continents and claiming authority on many topics. In a video produced for the Deforest Area Community Center, Benjamin shares his journey from growing up in small town Wisconsin to journalist, editor, author and publisher. On March 18 the video will be available for viewing. https://www.deforestcenter.org/ and the Center’s Facebook page.
