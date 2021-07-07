From the start to the finish of the Badger North Conference season, the DeForest prep baseball team proved it had a very talented roster.
After winning a share of its first title since 2016, Badger North coaches confirmed the Norskies talented level as they dominated the all-conference list, including sweeping all of the major season awards.
The Norskies finished 11-3 to share the crown with Waunakee, which has won a piece of the last four titles. Baraboo was a distant third with an 8-6 mark, followed by Beaver Dam (7-7), Mount Horeb (7-7), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Reedsburg (5-9) and Portage (2-13).
DeForest had 10 players earn all-conference.
The Norskies had three players named to the first team, including seniors Justin Hausser, Mason Kirchberg and Keagon Kaufmann.
Kirchberg, a shortstop, was awarded the Badger North Player of the Year award after a remarkable season For the season, he batted .506 with 33 RBIs, 33 runs, 13 doubles and nine home runs. He led the Norskies in batting average, RBIs doubles and home runs.
Kaufmann, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, was awarded the Badger North Pitcher of the Year after going 7-0 with a 1.615 earned run average, 39 strikeouts and 11 walks. He also had a save.
Hausser, who will join Kaufmann at UW-Milwaukee, hit .425 with a team-high 35 runs, 26 RBIs, 11 doubles and four home runs. He was also 4-0 on the mound with a 0.700 earned run average, 29 strikeouts and 14 walks.
Norski coach Harold Olson was named the Coach of the Year.
The final spots on the first team went to Baraboo’s Peyton Steiner (Sr., infield), Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel (Sr., catcher/pitcher/infield), Mount Horeb’s Charlie Bogue (Sr., catcher), Jonas Kittoe (Sr., infield) and Kolton Schaller (Jr., infield), Sauk Prairie’s Kurtis Price (Jr., first base/pitcher) and Waunakee’s Adam Acker (Sr., outfielder/pitcher) and Cory King (Jr., outfield/designated hitter).
DeForest had junior infielders Ryan Buschmann and Logan Engeseth named to the second team.
Buschmann batted .304 with 13 RBIs, 12 runs, three doubles, a triple and a home run.
Engeseth finished the season with a .362 batting average, to go along with 23 runs, eight RBIs and four doubles.
Filling out the second team was Baraboo’s Quinn Mueller (Sr., pitcher), Beaver Dam’s Logan Thomas (Jr., pitcher/outfield) and Daelen Johnson (So., pitcher/infielder), Mount Horeb’s Ethan Steinhoff (Sr., outfield), Reedsburg (Sr., pitcher/infield), Sauk Prairie’s Tyler Uselman (Sr., pitcher/outfield) and Brenden Larson (Jr., second base) and Waunakee’s Howie Rickett (Jr., catcher/infield) and Peter James (Jr., outfield).
The Norskies had junior Nolan Hawk, senior Cal Olson, junior Josh Jansen, sophomore Brogan Hicks and junior Kase Reierson earn honorable mention All-Badger North.
Hawk finished the year batting .315 with 15 runs and 10 RBIs, while Olson hit .314 with 12 RBIs, seven runs and two doubles.
Jansen came away with a .320 batting average, to go along with 25 RBIs, 20 runs, six doubles and three home runs.
Hicks hit .485 with 22 runs, 15 RBIs and two doubles, while Reierson batted .293 with 12 RBIs, two runs, five doubles and a home run.
The honorable mention list also included Baraboo’s Zack Gaffney (Sr.) and Clayton Teasdale (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Griff Wicklund (Sr.) and Alex Soto (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Sam Kellesvig (Sr.), Ray Woller (Jr.), Cater Ackerman (Sr.) and Ethan Tranel (So.), Portage’s Andrew Kopfhamer (Jr.), Cooper Roberts (Jr.), Brett Owen (Jr.) and Erik Brovette (Jr.), Reedsburg’s Keith Curtin (Sr.), Edison Alonso (So.) and Sawyer Molitor (Jr.), Sauk Prairie’s Kyle Breunig (Sr.), Quinn Baier (Jr.), Noah Frey (Jr.), Spencer Alisch (Jr.) and Adam Hunter (Jr.) and Waunakee’s Luke Shepski (Jr.), Bucky Kuhn (Jr.) and Carter Loy (11).