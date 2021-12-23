The Windsor Village Board approved spending up to $5,000 to jump start efforts toward a Friends of the Token Creek Conservancy. The funds would pay the legal costs of creating the organization.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth said the hope is helping to establish the legal framework for the group will give it the framework to do what friends groups do best – recruit members, and host events and volunteer work projects. Wipperfurth said a contracted company will help set up the new group. He said he hopes the new group can be established by spring.
“We hope this brings more awareness to it and brings some new momentum,” Wipperfurth said. “The conservancy committee is tasked with a lot of work. At the end of the day, we need more bodies out there.”
The Token Creek Conservancy is located north of Hwy 19 and the Dane County park of a similar name. Like other spaces in the community, it protects important natural resources and provides recreational space amidst growing communities.
“It’s a hidden gem in our backyards,” Wipperfurth said. “We are really blessed to have these areas for our current resdents and future generations.”
According the village website, “Token Creek Conservancy is roughly 190 acres of publicly-owned land located in the Village of Windsor along the Token Creek. Token Creek is the primary contributor of water to the Yahara River and consequentially is the largest contributor to the water of Madison’s Lake Mendota.
In 1999, over a million dollars was raised to remove an old dam and mill pond to free up the stream and springs of the Token Creek. The environmental benefits of this project were tremendous and the Token Creek now supports trout, with cold clean water flowing into Lake Mendota.”
In addition to the natural resources, the village board and staff recognized a human resource during the Dec. 16 zoom meeting. Wipperfurth read a resolution recognizing Jeff Bartosiak for many years of service to the town and now village. Many of the speakers noted his unassuming personality and focus on quietly getting the job done.
Following a closed session, the village board voted to spend $300,000 of public safety impact fee funds to purchase a parcel of land from the community development authority for the future site of a new fire and EMS station.
Wipperfurth said the new station is probably three to five years from completion. The land purchase will now allow the planning for infrastructure, building design, and staffing. By acting now, the village can spread out the cost over several budgets and avoid a property tax spike in one year.