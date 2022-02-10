I had the pleasure of meeting of Gus Knitt last week after a DeForest Village Board meeting. He obviously has a sharp mind and I was curious about where he served as an education administrator.
His stops included Marion. The mention of the district and the era immediately brought back memories of fastpitch softball I watched in high school and as a young sports reporter. All I had to tell him was “I’m from Loyal” and the common ground of stories about hall of fame coaches and educators began.
That is the beauty of sports. The connections, memories and lessons learned while on and watching the playing field are unique and deep.
As another Olympiad unfolds in China, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Title IX is the federal legislation that guarantees people of all genders equality in educational opportunities. The most visible of these has been high school and college athletics. Wisconsin celebrated this golden anniversary on Sunday with Girls and Women in Sports Day at the Kohl Center.
My first celebrations came five years after the legislation was passed. My older sister’s class was the heart of state championship softball teams in my hometown for three straight years. A rare bring-out-the-fire-trucks celebration seemed like an annual experience. My local sports heroes were those players and the strong program continued with my classmates and their younger sisters.
Sports are about the lessons and memories we take from great athletic accomplishments. Title IX allows everyone to share the dream and doubles the memories and lessons we can all celebrate.
As a young sports reporter, I was lucky enough to see a golden era of girls’ and women’s basketball in Wisconsin. I covered prep stars like current Dane County Court commissioner Karie Cattanach and a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh team, which regularly contended for national titles under Kathi Bennett’s leadership. The teams I covered in Clark County brought home conference and regional titles on a regular basis. It’s rewarding
I was lucky enough to coach cross country in those days, as well. I could fill a column every week with the lessons and stories those athletes left me. One of the best memories was a 2001 girls’ team, which made state by one point. The sectional plaque was the first trophy of any kind in six years.
The payoff is seeing my kid taking advantage of all the opportunities those before her provided. Her recruiting process opened up places and programs around the country. She has plenty of good choices. Her Title IX celebration will be the best, a flight across the Midwest for championship competition.
The beauty of celebrating this milestone anniversary is watching the celebration continue on playing fields, wrestling mats, ice rinks and swimming pools around the country.
What does the next 50 years of girls and women’s athletics and Title IX hold for us? Probably the ongoing struggle for opportunities through equal facilities, events, job opportunities and the sports themselves.
The road forward sees baseball stadiums and softball fields feeling like an equal experience. It includes acceptance of women in co-ed competition and new opportunities like women’s football competition. It should be common for women to be in roles of leadership of athletic departments and teams.
Of course, the best part will remain all those great stories and connections made as women and girls shine and succeed in athletics.