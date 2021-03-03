Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reported shots fired outside Club Bristol Gentleman's Club in the Town of Bristol Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received the call at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, reporting shots fired outside the topless bar located on County Highway N at the intersection with County Highway V, according to a statement released by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The building was struck by several bullets, but there were no reported injuries. Zachary Leonard, 29, fled the scene and drove into a ditch east of County Highway N. Leonard was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and as well as other expected weapons charges.

