Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reported shots fired outside Club Bristol Gentleman's Club in the Town of Bristol Wednesday afternoon.
Officers received the call at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, reporting shots fired outside the topless bar located on County Highway N at the intersection with County Highway V, according to a statement released by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The building was struck by several bullets, but there were no reported injuries. Zachary Leonard, 29, fled the scene and drove into a ditch east of County Highway N. Leonard was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and as well as other expected weapons charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.