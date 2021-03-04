While some of us may feel overwhelmed by constantly updating details of the personal lives, policy arguments and political posturing of many national politicians, in local elections, where we individually have the most influence, many of us opt out, feeling like we don’t know enough about the people involved.
The DeForest Area Public Library is helping to remedy this situation, hosting Spring Election Candidate Forums on March 24 and March 25.
The forums will be held online via Zoom that Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. A DeForest School Board Forum on that Wednesday, followed by DeForest Village Board Forum on Thursday.
“We’ve been doing these since 2008 ... at least since I’ve been here,” said Library Director Jan Berg, explaining that the library tries to hold one of these events anytime there is a relevant contested election. Though in the common occurrence of an uncontested candidacy, they do not host a forum.
“In the past we’ve tried to find dates that work for most people, and we tend to have a moderator and the Chamber of Commerce helps us with that--just somebody that appears fairly neutral,” said Berg.
“We ask a set of questions that are pretty generic, and everybody gets two minutes to tell us about themselves, then they get questions and they tend to go round-robin...just to keep things fair.”
Throughout the process they have tended to follow guidelines from the League of Women Voters and so far have not had to deal with negotiation of conditions of performance as often is the case for debate organizers.
“It isn’t really a debate, they get to have their say, and I guess they could say, ‘Unlike the person sitting next to me,’ or whatever, but it is more of a way to answer a set of general questions,” said Berg.
“It’s more about what you stand for and not political alliance or anything.”
The majority of forums hosted by the library have been for non-partisan, such as school board and village board, however there have been exceptions.
The library hosted a discussion with then-State Rep. Mark Pocan and his opponent, businessman Chad Lee, as the two vied for the congressional seat left by Tammy Baldwin after her election to the Senate.
In addition to the rare competition for a federal seat, the library has hosted forums for State Supreme Court candidates and those running for seats in DeForest, Windsor and the Town of Vienna.
“It’s a little easier to find a date, because they didn’t have to appear in person,” said Berg. “In a way it has made scheduling easier, because they can get an hour in an evening, or whenever it is, and they just have to put on their Zoom suit.”
Ordinarily, questions would be developed by library organizers with questions from attendees submitted on slips of paper, to be sorted and asked by the moderator.
Since the forum will be held online, audience questions will be submitted using the Zoom chat function.
When it comes to of the forum, Berg tries to step away from final decisions, given her position as President of the DeForest Area School District Board of Education. Adult Services Librarian Jane Henze largely takes over, coordinating with the Chamber of Commerce and any other potential partners.
Thus far, candidates confirmed as intending to participate in the March 24 School Board Forum are incumbent and governance officer, Sue Esser and candidate Megan Taylor. Board members Jeff Miller and Spencer Statz, as well as candidate Jeff Hahn have not confirmed.
For the Village Board Forum, board member Abigail Lowery has confirmed for March 25. Because board member Jason Kramar is not running again, that leaves the rest of the field to outside candidates, with Kelsey Sweet, Jim Simpson, Jeffrey Horn, and Rebecca Witherspoon confirmed. Anita Brown-Huber is the only village board candidate not yet confirmed for the forum.
Board DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram has expressed interest in attending the forum, but not as a candidate. Wolfram, who was appointed to the seat in December following the departure of former Village President Judd Blau, is running unopposed.
For more information and to register to watch either of the candidate forums, visit www.deforestlibrary.org.
