Spring. It’s happening — really.
The Village of DeForest has posted its seasonal Parks and Rec Guide on the village website. The guide has 13 pages of fun and enriching activities for all ages this spring and some hints of summer events. The summer guide is planned for an April release.
Recreation and enrichment director Reese MacAskill said bringing all the programming together takes a lot of coordination with instructors and facilities to have all of the information ready for the sign-up period.
Registration can be done on-line, or forms can be picked up at village hall or printed and dropped off there. The village has a secure drop box for 24 hour service.
There is new teen programming in the enrichment and arts area. Revel classes for creating a canvas throw pillow, gold hoop wreath floral workshop, and macrame for beginners are available. These are one-day courses.
There are virtual cooking classes called A Curious Kitchen The four-week session will help kids ages 10 to 18 learn recipes that are designed to feed 4 to 6 people. Recipes include pizza, Norwegian apple cake, sheet pan tostadas, and cinnamon sugar scones.
The dance offerings for preschool and school-age kids are always popular and they return. Sections include discovery dance, ballet, jazz/hip-hop, and Little Movers.
One day wonders is another offering for younger kids. A new offering in that section is Mother’s Day bouquets. The kids ages 5 and older use various art materials like recycled tin cans, pipe cleaners, glitter sticks, and more to create their own flower vases and flowers for Mom.
Another offering is a kid’s cooking class on cake decorating. The kids will learn how to frost a cake and decorate it with border patterns and flowers while working with buttercream and fondant. Each participant will have a cake of their own.
Sports programming is always popular and a variety of sports are available in spring including soccer, volleyball, softball, baseball, and an introductory level called blast ball.
Most of the sports include early bird deadlines for registration volunteer coaches are needed for soccer baseball and softball contact Sam Fredrickson with the village for more information
The Adult and teen programming includes a number of fitness offerings. Couch to 5k will bring novice runners together for 10 weeks for a gentle introduction to running. The program will work with participants from Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove to fill the class. The class format has been highly successful for many years of creating new runners or bringing back those who need a fresh start.
A March challenge is called Be Active WI. Cities and towns across Wisconsin are hosting the second annual community fitness challenge. The Be Active WI community challenge invites all community members to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging the use of parks and trail systems, and to engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition. All active minutes count, not just running and walking. The winning community will receive a trophy and all the participants receive a t-shirt. While there is a personal goal of 200 minutes a week to help motivate those involved, there are no requirements and no awards are given for personal goals so you can customize your efforts based on your needs.
The Park and Rec Guide hints at other new and popular offerings coming to DeForest. The pickleball courts are scheduled to be completed this summer and the Farmers Market will be held on the non-traffic area of DeForest Street next to Fireman’s Park.
There will be plenty of special events in DeForest this year. The Farmers Market begins June 7 and continues on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Fri-YAY! Eve at Fireman’s Park will be three nights. It features live family-friendly entertainment at Fireman’s Park along with food vendors and beverages. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and relax to kick off the weekend. These events are scheduled for June 23, July 7, and July 21.
Brews & Bites features evenings of live music and a variety of family-friendly yard games along with food vendors and beverages to purchase. It’s the perfect setting to meet up with family, friends, and neighbors and enjoy summer nights at Fireman’s Park. The dates are August 4, September 1, and September 22.
Friday Flicks at Fireman’s brings back the fun of the drive-in theater with a different themed movie each time showing on the big screen. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food carts and yard games. The movies begin at dusk. Bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, and bug spray. The movie dates are May 20, June 10, and August 19. The June 10 event includes a bike rodeo.