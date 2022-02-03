UW-Green Bay
Abby Miller of Windsor received high honors recognition from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2021 semester.
UW-Milwaukee
The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2021 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
(Deforest)
Eleanor Anderson, Letters & Science, Joseph Brethouwer, Pathway Advising, Nathan Frank, Business Undergraduate, Emilee Gillam, Health Sciences, Keagon Kaufmann, Business, Ariana Manghera, School of the Arts, Riley Mean, Business, Geri Otto, Business, Paige Rogalla, Letters & Science, Corinne Schultz, Letters & Science. (Morrisonville) Isabella Oehme, Nursing. (Rio) Justice Harness, Business. (Windsor) Carter Tomkins, Business.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,722 students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
(Deforest) Marli Felicijan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Samantha Fuchs, College of Education and Human Sciences, Alexa Horkan, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Courtney King, College of Arts and Sciences, MacKenzie Wiegel, College of Nursing and Health Sciences. (Rio) Requel Anglemyer, College of Arts and Sciences, Ashlin VonRuden, College of Arts and Sciences, (Windsor) Benjamin Georgeson, College of Arts and Sciences, Cerys Ridd, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Megan Riley, of Deforest, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Riley is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Lakeside Lutheran High School
Lakeside Lutheran
The following is the second qurter honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School that includes students who live in DeForest, Waunakee, and Windsor.
High Honors: Gr. 9, Jack Holzman, DeForest; Kayden Zech, DeForest; Kourtney Zech, DeForest High Honors: Gr. 10, Aidan Berg, DeForest; Freidrich Weittenhiller, DeForest High Honors: Gr. 11, Chloe Berg, DeForest; Grace Korth, DeForest High Honors: Gr. 12, Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest, Honors: Gr. 9, Ava Ehlenbach, DeForest; Jack Simmons, Windsor, Honors: Gr. 11, Rebekah Hodkiewicz, DeForest, Honors: Gr. 12, Caleb Andrews, DeForest
UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities, and Oshkosh). The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.
(DeForest) Trent Bachman, Honor Roll, Kelsey Felicijan, Dean’s List, Madeline Hilmershausen, Honor Roll, Autumn Jurkowski, Honor Roll, Mason Kirchberg, Honor Roll, Esther Lawrence, Honor Roll, Elizabeth Michaels, Honor Roll
Brooke Molitor, Honor Roll, Hayden Mueller, Honor Roll, Reagan Nordenstrom, Dean’s List, Nacha Vue, Honor Roll
Sydney Wagner, Dean’s List, Taylor Wentz, Honor Roll, and Ella Wilson, Honor Roll.
(Morrisonville) Coral Jerez-Makely, Honor Roll.
(Windsor) Lukas Buchholz, Honor Roll.
UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,670 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
(DeForest) Mikayla Clarke, Agricultural Business, Nina Gundeck, Stage and Screen Arts, Mackenzie Taylor, Animal Science
Nortthern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2021 Dean’s List students. The list includes Darya Ellickson of DeForest, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean’s List, Dance Performance — B.F.A.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Iowa University
Molly Costello of Deforest was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Costello is a First Year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Spanish.
Dean’s list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Joseph Schauf of Deforest was named to the first semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale. He is the son of John Schauf and Amber Schauf.
Saint Mary’s University enrolls about 5,200 students in undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, and Wisconsin. At Saint Mary’s residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.
Carthage College
Carthage College has named Mira Parker from De Forest to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
University of Rhode Island
The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Emma Pitcel of Windsor has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. More than 6,800 students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List, representing nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.