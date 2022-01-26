The village of DeForest will consider adding a mountain bike trail to the River Turns Park area. The village board will consider the issue at the February 1 meeting.
The idea first came to the board in November. Public services director Judd Blau presented a report at the January 18 committee-of-the-whole meeting outlining possible areas where a mountain bike trail could be developed.
Blau’s report gave several options with the positives and negatives of each site listed. There were two sites with some potential, with River Turn of the two sites with potential, Rivers Turn made the most sense. The area being considered is closest to Innovation Way. Blau said access to this location and the topography were advantages. Blau said the village has about 11 acres where it could develop two trails, with beginner and an intermediate sections The two trails would give riders around 2 to 2.5 miles.
Blau said the trails are intended for younger riders and there would be no competition staged at the site. The village would maintain ownership and control of the trails and take care of maintenance issues along with volunteer help and staff involvement. “From a staff perspective we have the ability to do the work if the board wants to install the trails,” Blau said. “What we laid out was cost and what can provide the most enjoyment.”
Blau said another advantage of location is the ability for riders to bike into the trail from other parts of the village.