Missing woman

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Eileen G. Brown, 59, who travelled from Baltimore, Md., to the Dane County Regional Airport, on April 21. She took a taxi from the airport to the Speckled Hen Inn, located at 5525 Portage Road in the Town of Burke, but has not been seen since checking in.

 Contributed

Brown’s family reports she has no ties to the Madison Area. Attempts to locate Brown were unsuccessful. If Eileen Brown is located, please contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6155

