The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Eileen G. Brown, 59 she travelled from Baltimore, Maryland to the Dane County Regional Airport, on April 21, 2021. She took a taxi from the airport to the Speckled Hen Inn, located at 5525 Portage Road in the Town of Burke. She has not been seen since checking in. All her belongings are still inside her room.
Brown’s family reports she has no ties to the Madison Area. Attempts to locate Brown were unsuccessful. If Eileen Brown is located, please contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6155
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.