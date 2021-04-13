After blowout victories in the first two weeks of the spring, the DeForest prep football team faced its first challenge last Friday against visiting Oregon.
“I learned more about this team than we did in our first two games,” Norski coach Aaron Mack said. “We are a really good football team across the board and handle adversity well. That is the sign of a championship team.”
The Norskies clung to a four-point halftime lead, but scored 10 unanswered points in the second half to down the Panthers 27-13.
“It was nice for our guys to be challenged,” Mack said. “Oregon has had our number a bit recently, but I’m proud of the way our kids responded. We talked about the fact that we are not going to blow everybody out. We are going to have to win some close games and this was one of them.”
The Norskies are off to a 3-0 start in Mack’s first season.
“It was not pretty but all three phases helped in this win,” Mack said.
The win snapped DeForest’s two game losing streak to Oregon. The Panthers opened the 2017 and 2018 seasons with victories over the Norskies.
The Norskies trailed for the first time this season after Oregon scored on its first possession. The Panthers marched down the field and got a 13-yard touchdown pass from Drew Kessenich to Austin Saunders to go up 7-0.
DeForest finally got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter when Mason Keyes hooked up with Max Weisbrod for a 8-yard touchdown pass. Ty Tisch added the extra-point kick.
The Norskies grabbed their first lead, 14-7, following an 11-yard touchdown run by Deven Magli and extra-point kick by Tisch.
It looked like Oregon would go into halftime with some momentum after a late 15-yard touchdown pass from Kessenich to Donovan Johnson. The Panthers missed the extra-point kick but cut the deficit to 14-13.
However, with under a minute to play in the half, DeForest quickly moved the ball down field and got a 24-yard field goal from Tisch in the final seconds to lead 17-13 at halftime.
“That was huge to get some points,” Mack said. “It would have been nice to get seven points, but to get points at the end of the half was a great job by our offense.”
As they did the week before, the Norskies dominated the second half.
“We need to take to heart starting fast and finishing,” Mack said. “We have not done that the last couple of weeks, but our kids stay steady and respond when they need to.”
DeForest scored on its first drive of the second half, as Gabe Finley took a screen pass from Keyes and raced 67 yards to the end zone. Tisch added the extra-point kick.
Tisch closed out the scoring with a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
DeForest’s defense continued its strong play. The Norskies, who have given up just four touchdowns in three games, held the Panthers to 186 yards of offense.
“The way we are running to the ball and guys are flying around is great,” Mack said.
Mason Kirchberg paced DeForest with eight tackles, while Trace Grundahl and Magli each had seven.
Keyes finished the game 7-of-8 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Kellen Grall ended 7-of-11 passing for 49 yards.
Finley led the rushing attack with 143 yards on 24 carries. He also caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Weisbord, Bryce Jacobsen and Kirchberg each caught three passes. Weisbrod finished with 63 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Kessenich led Oregon with 35 yards rushing on five carries. He also finished the game 7-of-18 passing for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
The Norskies will make the long trip to Eau Claire Memorial for a 3 p.m. game this Saturday.
“They are a good football team and are bigger school, so it will be a big challenge for us,” Mack said. “It will be neat to get the kids out of the county and have a true road game.”
