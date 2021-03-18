I support Abigail Lowery, Anita Brown-Huber, and Kelsey Sweet for DeForest Village Board. They represent a decidedly progressive orientation to the village of DeForest’s future economic development, child and family focus, environmental protection, recreational opportunities, housing, land use, transportation — all of the concerns of interest to those of us who look forward to a progressive future for the village. I have concerns about a couple of the other candidates’ more reactionary orientations as displayed during appearances on the Vicki McKenna show, cheerleading for “civil war” in support of the January 6th invasion of the Capitol, and denial of the seriousness of the virus pandemic. We need progressive thinking on the board. Vote for Lowery, Brown-Huber, and Sweet.

John Scepanski

DeForest, WI

