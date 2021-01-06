After a devastating end to the 2019-2020 season, the DeForest boys basketball team is hoping to make another long postseason run this year.
“Our strengths this year are athleticism, experience, returning scoring and team chemistry,” Norski coach Craig Weisbrod said.
The Norskies had their season cut short last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WIAA halted the season just hours after DeForest defeated Stoughton 64-57 in a sectional semifinal. The Norskies were unable to play their sectional final against Elkhorn.
The Norskies were seeking just their second trip to state ever.
The Norskies went 11-3 in the Badger North Conference last season to finish second behind Waunakee (12-2).
DeForest finished 19-6 overall last season.
The Norskies have some big holes to fill because of graduation. They have to replace starters Trey Schroeder, Jahyl Bonds and Colby Hartig.
Schroeder was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection, while Hartig was an honorable mention pick.
The good news is that DeForest returns three starters this season, including second-team all-conference performer Max Weisbrod.
As a sophomore, Weisbrod averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Schroeder was the only Norski to average more points per game, 14.0.
Juniors Deven Magli and Nolan Hawk also return to the starting lineup this season.
Magli finished the season averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Hawk averaged 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Also returning with varsity experience are seniors Trace Grundahl, Justin Hausser, Keagon Kaufmann and Oliver Vandehay and sophomore Brody Hartig. All saw limited action last season.
Juniors Josh Jansen, Tim Fredrickson, Blake Olson, Cole Thennes and Anthony Holliday and sophomore Alex Van Ooyen will be in the mix for playing time this season.
Because of restrictions, the Norskies will play all of their games on the road during the regular season. They tentatively have games scheduled against Beaver Dam (Jan. 5), Oshkosh Lourdes (Jan. 7), Mukwonago (Jan. 9), Fort Atkinson (Jan. 12), Edgerton (Jan. 16), Janesville Parker (Jan. 19), Janesville Craig (Jan. 22), Edgewood (Jan. 28), Lake Mills (Jan. 30), Waunakee (Feb. 2 or Feb. 4), Milton (Feb. 6) and New Berlin Eisenhower (Feb. 9).
The WIAA postseason is set to start on Feb. 16.
