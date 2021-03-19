The DeForest girls swim team faced a tough challenge against Milton in its only meet last week.
The host Red Hawks held off the Norskies 94-76.
“It was a slightly disappointing loss to a tough team,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “We didn’t swim great times, but that’s to be expected for where we are at this time of the year. Currently, we are hitting our peak yardage before we head into taper, so the girls are a little tired. We lost a lot of very close races and those add up quickly in duals. If a few of those races go our way, things look a lot different. I’m happy with how everyone competed, and we had some really entertaining races.”
The Lady Norskies found themselves down early after Milton claimed the top two spots in the 200-yard medley relay. DeForest’s Maddie Chrisinger, Jillian Starin, Danika Tyler and Sarah Hill came in third (2 minutes, 14.51).
In the first individual event, the Norskies’ Olivia Miller came in second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.87), while Jessica Camarato (2:17.67) and Valarie Berkley (2:18.51) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Carly Oosterhof highlighted the 200 individual medley for DeForest with a second-place finish (2:22.84). Gabby Pertzborn (2:34.34) and Tyler (2:38.44) came in fourth and sixth, respectively.
The Norskies had a great showing in the 50 freestyle, as Ava Boehning (:25.58) and Jenna Willis (:26.28) claimed the top two spots. Starin (:29.52) came in fifth.
“That was the start of a really nice sprint free night for us,” Engelhardt said.
The Lady Norskies had Joss Hoffman (1:03.26) and Tyler (1:10.51) finish back-to-back in second and third place in the 100 butterfly. Chrisinger (1:17.84) added a fifth-place finish.
Oosterhof (:57.06) picked up DeForest’s second win in the 100 freestyle, while Miller (:57.14) followed in second place. Pertzborn (:59.45) finished in fifth place.
“Carly and Olivia both had season-best times in the 100 freestyle,” Engelhardt said.
The Norskies had Hoffman (second, 5:49.90), Berkley (fifth, 6:28.74) and Sarah Hill (sixth, 6:39.17) score points in the 500 freestyle.
DeForest took top honors in the 200 freestyle relay, thanks to the time of 1:44.99 by Boehning, Willis, Miller and Oosterhof.
Boehning (1:03.09) followed it up by winning the 100 backstroke, while Camarato (1:09.28) and Hill (1:17.41) were third and sixth, respectively.
“Sarah Hill had two really nice swims with best-times in both the 500 free and 100 backstroke,” Engelhardt said. “She’s been training really well and it’s showing in meets lately.”
Wills (1:09.31) finished second to pace DeForest in the 100 breaststroke, while Starin (1:27.94) and Samantha Casper (1:34.69) came in fifth and sixth.
Oosterhof, Miller, Hoffman and Boehning concluded the night by placing second (3:50.36) in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeForest will travel to Lodi for a 6 p.m. dual on March 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.