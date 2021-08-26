The DeForest girls golf team continued its busy start to the 2021 season with three more events last week.
The Norskies kicked off the week in Beaver Dam on Aug. 16. DeForest opened Badger Conference play with a 192-223 victory.
Taryn Endres paced the Norskies with a 2-over par 38, while teammate Avery Meek shot a 48 in her first conference meet.
DeForest got a 52 from Sam Mau, while Igrid Harke and Amber Meyer both finished with a 54.
The Norskies competed in the Stoughton Invite on Aug. 17. No results were available.
DeForest closed out the week with a conference dual against Waunakee at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course on Aug. 18.
The defending Badger North Conference champion Warriors downed the Norskies 155-206.
Endres had the top round for the Norskies with a 40.
Harke (53), Meek (55) and Mau (58) were the final scoring golfers for DeForest, while Meyers (67) also took part in the dual.
Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker led all golfers with a 36, while Jordan Shipshock (36), Gabby Ziegler (41) and Taylor Swalve (42) rounded out the team score.
The Norskies will host Milton at Lake Windsor Country Club at 9 a.m. this Friday.