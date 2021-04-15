Fisher Family Dental is helping to organize a Community Riverwalk Pick Up event on Thursday afternoon, April 22, in recognition of Earth Day. The cleanup event is planned from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting in Veterans Memorial Park in DeForest. Fisher Family Dental will provide gloves and garbage bags to participating volunteers.
Those interested in taking part can find out more or RSVP on the Fisher Family Dental Facebook page’s Community Riverwalk event page.
In the wake of the Santa Barbara Oil Spill Earth Day, was first conceived by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, bringing together different groups protesting environmental issues with the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. The movement contributed to the establishment of the EPA and passage of the Clean Water, Clean Air and Endangered Species Acts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.