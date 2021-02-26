The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Allen Kijewski, 43, of West Allis, in the homicide death of Keith R. Wolf that happen 17 months ago. Wolf was shot and killed in his home in the Town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019.
Since that date, investigators have been working non-stop on the case with an ultimate common goal — find and arrest the killer and identify if anyone else was involved in the death of Wolf.
On Thursday, Feb. 25, a search warrant was executed in the City of West Allis. Evidence items, including the handgun used in the homicide of Wolf, were recovered. Kijewski was subsequently arrested for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.
Investigators have interviewed hundreds of people, processed numerous items of evidence, and followed voluminous investigative leads from the forensic, ballistics, and DNA evidence obtained from Wolf’s home.
With the assistance of the West Allis Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took Kijewski into custody without incident. Kijewski was then taken to the Columbia County Jail where he is awaiting his initial court appearance. Additional charges against Kijewski are expected.
This investigation is still active and ongoing. Specific details of the crime are being withheld to maintain the integrity of the case.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the West Allis Police Department. This was a multi-jurisdictional investigative effort where federal, state, and local law enforcement worked together to solve this murder.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner thanks all who were involved for their relentless efforts in finding justice for Wolf and his family, but extends special gratitude to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Kocovsky and Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz, DCI Special Agent James Holmes, and all of the behind the scenes investigative team members for their meticulous, determined, and professional work.
“Per the family’s request, please respect their privacy during these difficult times,” Sheriff Brandner said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Keith Wolf family as they continue to grieve this egregious act.”
