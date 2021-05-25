The DeForest girls soccer team put together and impressive week on the pitch. The Norskies shut out Dodgeville, Portage-Poynette and Baraboo.
The Norskies opened the week with a 5-0 victory over visiting Dodgeville on May 17.
The following night DeForest roughed up host Portage-Poynette 11-0.
The Norskies scored another Badger North Conference shutout last Friday. They hammered host Baraboo 10-0.
The three-game win streak pushed DeForest to 6-1-1 overall and 3-1 in the Badger North.
The Norskies will travel to Stoughton for a 7 p.m. Badger Conference crossover game on May 27.
DeForest will close out the regular season with three home games against Mount Horeb (Saturday, 12 p.m.), Milton (June 1, 7 p.m.) and Reedsburg (June 3, 7 p.m.).
DeForest 5
Dodgeville 0
No game information was available.
DeForest 11
Portage-Poynette 0
The Norskies exploded for 10 goals in the first half, including four in the first 10 minutes of the game.
DeForest scored once in the second half.
No other game information was available.
DeForest 10
Baraboo 0
No game information was available.