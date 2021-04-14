Less than two weeks after shutting out their longtime rival, the DeForest prep volleyball team had their hands full with Waunakee in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship last Saturday.
It was a much closer battle in the second meeting of the Badger Conference rivals, but the outcome was the same. The Norskies came away with a 3-1 victory.
“We played really well, but so did Waunakee,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “That is not the same team we played two weeks ago. I was so impressed with how Waunakee has improved.”
The Lady Norskies improved to 10-2 overall with the win.
“We have great team chemistry,” the Lady Norskies’ Kendall Rauls said. “Nobody is selfish and we have a lot of fun playing together.”
It was a bit of revenge for the Norskies, who lost 3-1 to Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal in 2019.
“We wanted to keep playing hard because we knew if we lost it would be the seniors’ last game,” the Norskies’ Natalie Compe said. “We also were motivated because it is such a big rivalry.”
DeForest had a great start to the night with a dominate performance in the opening game.
The Norskies jumped out to a 5-1 lead in Game 1. They went up 16-7 after a kill by Reese Yocum.
DeForest scored the final four points of Game 1 on its way to a 25-12 win. Morgan Hahn had two service aces during the final push.
The Lady Norskies had another great start in Game 2. They scored the first four points of the game.
DeForest led 19-14 when Waunakee came storming back to take a 23-22 lead.
After the teams traded points, the Warriors scored the final two points to win 27-25.
“In the second game we had some silly mistakes and they took advantage of them,” Schumann said.
The Norskies bounced back from the loss in a big way. They controlled the action in Game 3 from beginning to end.
The Lady Norskies jumped out to a 5-1 lead in Game 3. After back-to-back kills by Megan Elvekrog and Natalie Compe, the lead grew to 15-9.
“I like when my team can count on me for big points,” Compe said.
An ace by Elvekrog put DeForest up 18-10.
The Norskies went on to win Game 3 25-11.
Waunakee had a hot start to Game 4. The Warriors sprinted out to a 5-0 lead.
The Norskies would trail until an ace by Hahn tied the game at 13.
The Lady Norskies took their first lead, 21-20, of Game 4 with an ace by Ellie Doucette.
The fourth game went into overtime.
“I told the girls I didn’t want to go to a fifth set,” Schumann said. “I don’t like fifth sets because they are a tossup.”
A kill by Compe put DeForest up 27-26 and a point away from the victory.
Schumann designed a play to get Compe the ball one last time for the winning point, but instead Rauls called her own number and placed the ball perfectly in between several Waunakee players for the final point in a 28-26 victory.
“When Kendall dunked that last point I almost died because right before I told her to get the ball to Natalie, but it worked,” Schumann said.
Rauls was happy the play worked out.
“I was not supposed to do that because Waunakee had been picking all of those,” Rauls said. “But, I saw the opening and decided to do it because we needed just one more point.”
Compe finished the match with 20 kills, while Yocum finished with 16.
“That was the game plan coming in, to get the ball to Natalie and Reese,” Schumann said. “I told the other hitters that it not a knock against them, they just couldn’t stop Natalie and Reese. When it is working, why go away from it.”
Hahn and Doucette both had five service aces.
Rauls came away with a team-high 17 assists, while Doucette added 16.
Elvekrog led the charge on defense with 21 digs, while Compe chipped in 10.
The Norskies took part in the WIAA sectional this past Tuesday. They faced Holmen in one semifinal, while Sun Prairie and Eau Claire Memorial played in the other semifinal. A recap of the sectional will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The state tournament is set for April 15 in Beaver Dam or Kettle Moraine. The championship match is set for April 18 at Kaukauna High School.
DeForest 3 Stoughton 0
The Lady Norskies closed out the regular season with its eighth straight victory. They earned their eighth shutout of the season.
DeForest grabbed momentum with a 25-17 win in Game 1.
The Norskies kept the Vikings on their heels in Game 2 and captured a 25-14 victory.
The Lady Norskies completed the sweep with a 25-13 showing in the third game.
Compe registered a team-high 11 kills, while Rauls and Doucette contributed 13 and 12 assists, respectively. Elvekrog finished with a team-best 12 digs.
DeForest had 18 service aces in the win. Doucette led the way with six, while Elvekrog and Hahn had four each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.