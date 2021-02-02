At 10 a.m. the program starts and Miss Emily appears online, taking a seat in front of the camera with an easel behind her displaying a handful of books.
Bubbling over with positive energy, she starts off leading her virtual audience to “shake the sillies out,” followed by a round of “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” and then with special guest George the Monkey, a rendition of “Five Little Monkeys.”
It has been almost a year since she was hosting live events with kids at the DeForest Area Public Library, but as soon as quarantining and social distancing became a necessity, Children’s Services Librarian Emily Henneman-Hinz brought her programs online.
“I went live that week and it has just progressed from there,” said Henneman-Hinz. “We’ve added more programs and we do special zoom programs for Storytime and it has progressed so now it is just a way of life.”
Between online Storytime and take-home activity packages she puts together for families to pick up and bring home, she says that she feels busier than when the library was fully open.
“It’s a different kind of work,” said Henneman-Hinz. “It’s different not having that interaction with my kids. I do Zoom, so I do get to see some of the kiddos.”
As the months of living online have progressed, the programs and her performances have evolved to suit the medium and the needs of her audience. In addition to broadcasting on Facebook Live, she is experimenting with Zoom events, which allow for more interactivity, particularly for toddlers and younger. Nonetheless it is a significant shift moving from a room full of children to a tiny camera behind a mirrored screen.
“We wanted our patrons to feel comfortable and to have some familiarity and some structure with the kiddos,” said Henneman-Hinz.
At the beginning, her instinct was to go through the normal motions of her programs in front of her phone, but she has adjusted to create a better connection with her audience.
“I try to figure out how I would interact if I had kids right in front of me,” said Henneman-Hinz. “So I talk to the screen a lot like I’m talking to them. I say ‘friends’ a lot and I’ll stop and say, ‘What do you think friends?’ And then I’ll give them time on the other side of the screen to answer.”
When the first COVID-19 lockdowns happened, librarians were, even if not always the most ready, often the most willing, to bring their skills to an online format.
“Right after everything got shut down in March we just kind of jumped into it,” said Waunakee Public Library Youth Services Manager Brittany Gitzlaff. “I wish that we had a really well thought-out plan, but we just said, ‘Let’s go for it, what’s the worst that can happen?’”
It was different, though, with program sessions being saved online and available for viewing by anyone with an Internet connection.
“At the time people were just looking for things to do and I was getting people from all over the country tuning in,” said Gitzlaff, who could see “Likes” and “Loves” popping up in real-time across her screen. Since then, she said that it appears, like many quarantine-era activities, the novelty wore off and for her there was less immediate gratification, but the feedback she receives now is more personal. “Sometimes it is months later and they say, ‘I just wanted to thank you in person,’ or ‘We got stuck at the car dealership getting an oil change and I didn’t know what to do, so I turned on your Storytime in the waiting room.’”
One episode of DeForest’s Story Time bordered on going fully viral, according to Henneman-Hine, with over 6,000 views and more still coming in. Although she insists it wasn’t a particularly special episode, it was about the Winter Solstice and the full moon at the time, which apparently overlapped with trending topics. She has not found a clear answer of what it was or how it could happen again, but Henneman-Hinz is not dwelling on competitive viewing numbers.
“I feel like it can depend on what is happening, but it is usually steady,” said Henneman-Hinz. “What I love the most is when there is the interaction of when they are watching the live video, when my friends are commenting or asking for a shout out—that’s always fun.”
At DeForest Area Public Library and at Waunakee, both are looking forward to continuing digital outreach in a post-pandemic world, but it is unclear what that would look like. The general lockdowns drastically changed peoples’ habits, but also led to unprecedented cooperation from copyright holders.
“Technically we’ve been given—all libraries have been given—this blanket permission to use different authors’ books and different publishers’ books because of the extenuating circumstances we’re dealing with right now,” said Gitzlaff. “It will be trickier for sure, but I want to make it work somehow.”
