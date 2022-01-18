School calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jan 18, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeForest Area School DistrictJanuary 20Harvest PTO Meeting6:00 pmContact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.comJanuary 24DAMS PTO Meeting5:30 pmContact: damsPTO@gmail.comJanuary 24Board of Education Meeting6:00 pm - District Office (500 South Cleveland Ave, DeForest)Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582January 26Open Gym Night at YES4:30 - 6:00 pm (Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present)Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Dane County Board rejects push to end COVID-19 mask mandate Brother, officers testify in Halderson case Realignment plans could impact Badger, Capitol conferences Four named from fatal crash Halderson trial begins Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!