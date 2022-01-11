Jurors are hearing a variety of testimony this week as the prosecution case against Chandler M. Halderson continues. He is charged in the death of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson of Windsor.
Dane County prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson murdered his parents on July 1 in their home and then tried to dispose of their bodies. He made a missing persons report to the Dane County Sheriff’s on July 7 claiming his parents went to their Langlade County cabin with an unknown couple. He was charged with the crime the next day after an interview at the Dane County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.
The 23-year-old is charged with two felony counts each of first degree intentional homicide, providing false information about a kidnapped or missing person, mutilating a corpse, and hiding a corpse. The trial began Jan. 3 with jury selection and opening statements and testimony the next day.
The testimony of Jan. 11 included Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputies who are experts in various ways of collecting evidence. The testimony included Deputy Scott Kuntz expert on photographic and video data. Kuntz studied security camera footage showing the Halderson home in the overnight hours after the murders. He believes a flickering light recorded by the camera was the indoor fireplace of the home during the overnight of the murders. Prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson tried to destroy the bodies in the fireplace after the murders. Kuntz’s study of the footage included a reverse projection recreation later in the summer to pinpoint the window where the light came from.
The testimony was followed by testimony about processing the contents of the fireplace to recover evidence, including bone fragments, from the ash trap.
Dr. Cori Breslaver, the deputy medical examiner for Dane County testified in the afternoon. She said Bart Halderson was shot in the back and those wounds to his torso was the manner of death.
The testimony on Jan. 10 included information about the sheriff’s department searches of a property connected to family of Chandler Halderson’s former girlfriend. The torso of Bart Halderson was discovered on the farm in a location where Chandler Halderson was seen on July 8.
The rifle prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson used in the murders was shown to jurors. The farm property owner found the rifle in a barn later in the fall and notified authorities. Evidence recovered from the Halderson home was also introduced. Rifle magazines and ammunition, cutting tools, an axe, garbage cans, rope and tarp which connect Chandler Halderson to the two properties and the murders was introduced.
At the end of the first trial week, the jury saw images of Bart and Krista Halderson. Testimony about the site along the Wisconsin River where her legs were recovered was also offered.
Close family friends of the Bart and Krista Halderson family testified Jan. 5 about their interactions with Chandler Halderson in early July.
Jane Hilgendorf’s testimony also gave the jury a glimpse of the couple. She said she met Krista Halderson when they were middle school students. “She became my best friend during freshman year when we sat together before English class,” Jane Hilgendorf said.
She said Krista started college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, but returned to the area when her father suffered an illness. Krista Halderson finished her coursework at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hilgendorf chuckled when the prosecutor mentioned Krista art history major. He asked why she laughed, and she said it isn’t a field which offers many jobs.
Hilgendorf said Krista did get a managerial job at the East Towne Mall Boston store. It was also where she met Bart. When the prosecutor asked, Hilgendorf named the wedding date as July 31, 1994.
The families remained close as both had children around the same time. Hilgendorfs had twin girls who are the same age as Mitchell, the older of the two Halderson boys. The Halderson family lived in DeForest for about six years before Bart took a certified public accountant job in Plymouth. The Halderson family moved back to Windsor following Chandler’s high school graduation.
Hilgendorf recounted trips to waterparks and a state park beach in Sheboygan and said Pedro’s restaurant in Madison was their spot.
Hilgendorf was asked her opinion of the Halderson’s parenting skills. “They were amazing,” she said. “When I get mad at my girls, I yell. I don’t think they ever did. They would give them options and choices (about behaviors).”
Hilgendorf’s husband, Mike, helped Krista get the job at Zimbrick Automotive she held when she was murdered. A rare and undocumented absence from the job was the first time they knew of any issue in early July. “I got a call from my husband that she was a no call, no show,” Hilgendorf said. “I said,’that’s not my best friend, she wouldn’t do that.’”
She said Krista Halderson was a doting parent who checked in with her sons often. She said Krista would never leave for a weekend with a mountain of notes and details about who they were traveling with.
Mike and Jane Hilgendorf went north on the same holiday weekend. They had never visited the Halderson cottage but drove the 88 miles on the day Chandler reported them missing. After returning to their cottage, the Hilgendorfs came home to help find her friend. “That’s what she would have done for me,” she said.
Others who knew the couple testified about questions they had when hearing Chandler’s story about going north with an unknown couple.
Prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson made elaborate efforts to “catfish” his family and then girlfriend about a job, schooling, and possible future with SpaceX before the stories unraveled.
Dane County assistant district attorney William Brown and his team are continuing their case this week.