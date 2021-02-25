Augustana College

Fall Semester Dean’s List

Allison Kestler, French Major, Melanie Wiegmann, Communications Sciences and Disorders

Marquette University

Fall Semester Dean’s List

Katelyn Buchda, Nursing Major, Travis Nelson, Biomedical Sciences Major

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Fall Semester Dean’s List

Eleanor Anderson, Pathway Advising, Joelle Kenyon, Health Sciences, Ariana Manghera, School of the Arts, Rachael Meixensperger, Social Welfare, Naaman Morales, Engineering & Computer Science, Ellie Newman, Education, John Roth II, Nursing, Carter Tomkins, Business, Shane VanDommelen, Business

