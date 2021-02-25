Augustana College
Fall Semester Dean’s List
Allison Kestler, French Major, Melanie Wiegmann, Communications Sciences and Disorders
Marquette University
Fall Semester Dean’s List
Katelyn Buchda, Nursing Major, Travis Nelson, Biomedical Sciences Major
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Fall Semester Dean’s List
Eleanor Anderson, Pathway Advising, Joelle Kenyon, Health Sciences, Ariana Manghera, School of the Arts, Rachael Meixensperger, Social Welfare, Naaman Morales, Engineering & Computer Science, Ellie Newman, Education, John Roth II, Nursing, Carter Tomkins, Business, Shane VanDommelen, Business
