MADISON, WI — Registered Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital notified hospital management today that they may go on strike starting Wednesday, March 24 as they continue to advocate for a new contract agreement to better support nurses who have worked on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meriter nurses will strike to support their proposals for improved policies to ensure nurses can take care of themselves, heal and recover after a traumatic year and be valued and respected for their essential work.
“Nurses have gone through the hardest year of our lives,” said Louise Nordstrom, a registered nurse in the NICU department at Meriter. “We cared for the sickest of the sick, always putting our patients first. We’re proud of the way that nurses and healthcare workers showed up for our community. But after a grueling year, nurses are exhausted and burning out. With this contract, we're advocating for support, for rational policies around time off and fair compensation so that we can recover from this pandemic. Nurses always strive to be the best advocates for our patients. To do that, we have to stand up for ourselves too."
Nurses are bargaining for key contract proposals including a meaningful voice in decision making; a reasonable work-life balance and sufficient paid time off that does not force nurses to use vacation days when they need sick days; just compensation for nurses who pick up extra shifts on their days off, which would mitigate staffing and scheduling problems; and protections against the current pandemic and any future public health emergencies.
“Our contract platform lays out what all nurses everywhere, including here at Meriter, need,” said Suzi Kossel, registered nurse in the NICU at Meriter, on Tuesday. “What’s different for Meriter nurses is that we have a seat at the table in our union and a voice to address our concerns. We will keep standing strong together to raise standards at our hospital, and continue to stand in solidarity with other nurses who are fighting for their own union voice.”
Ahead of the strike announcement, elected representatives voiced support for nurses in their fight for a fair contract.
“Nurses have been here for us. It is time for us to be there for them,” said WI State Sen. Melissa Agard (SD-16) on Tuesday. “We all know that nurses have been asked to do more with less, provide care without adequate support or resources, and have not been respected as the professionals or essential workers that they are. It is vital that each and every nurse has a meaningful seat at the table when it comes to the decisions that impact them and those in their care.”
RNs at UnityPoint-Meriter are members of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, a statewide union of healthcare workers. On Friday, March 5, nurses voted overwhelmingly to authorize their colleagues representing them on their negotiating committee to call a strike they could not reach a fair agreement.
Under federal law, healthcare workers are required to give hospital management at least ten days notice before taking strike action. After two days of negotiations with a federal mediator did not lead to a settlement this past week, Meriter nurses moved to notify UnityPoint executives about their decision to strike.
“Nurses feel a moral obligation to our patients and our co-workers and we work hard to be there for them,” said Joe Maginn, registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Meriter for over 20 years. “At times, it feels like our commitment is used against us--to guilt us into working more or longer shifts. We feel pressured to come in on our days off, days that we should be able to spend with our families or spend taking care of ourselves. They ask us to give and give without taking steps to honor or reward our commitment and sacrifices. After the pandemic, we need protection and down time to heal. It is past time that nurses can make ourselves a priority as well as our patients. We have earned that much.”
Meriter hospital workers in support and service job classifications — who have worked alongside RNs and gone through similar exhausting experiences — are standing in solidarity with their nursing colleagues.
"Each and every shift I work at Meriter, I see the determination, commitment and passion our nurses bring to patients," said Ramon Argandona, Environmental Services worker at Meriter and President of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. "That has never been more true than during this pandemic, when nurses and healthcare workers were all asked to dig deep and put it all on the line. Whether we are housekeepers, EVS workers, dietary aides, CNAs or techs at Meriter, our work goes hand in hand with what nurses do. Just as we’re proud to work alongside our colleagues to deliver the best possible care to patients, we are proud to stand with them now in their fight to win a fair contract."
Nurses have been on the frontlines of healthcare since long before the pandemic — at patients’ bedsides during their most vulnerable moments, developing a comprehensive understanding of patients’ needs, and informing life-or-death care decisions from the highest levels of medical staff. They are prepared to launch a possible strike to call for the protections, support, and resources they have earned.
More than 850 RNs at the UnityPoint-Meriter Hospital are united in SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, a statewide branch of the Service Employees International Union. More than 1 million doctors, RNs, nursing assistants, technologists, environmental service workers, dietary workers and other caregivers in the United States and Canada are part of SEIU, serving more than 60 million clients and patients.
