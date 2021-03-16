There was no mistaking the southern drawl that echoed through DMB Bank Stadium in DeForest during girls and boys soccer games every time Boyd Parker announced a game.
“He kind of became an identity for us,” Norski girls soccer coach Tim Esser said. “I would get comments from opposing coaches about his distinctive southern accent. He was very much a part of our program. I will always remember the way he announced corner kicks. He made everything sound special.”
Parker, who helped out in some way in nearly every sport at DAHS, passed away from cancer on Feb. 21.
“Boyd is one of the most kind and genuine people I know,” former DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh said. “There is nothing he wouldn’t do for the people in our community. It was common to see him on the cross country course, doing the book at high school and middle school basketball games and he will forever be the voice of Norski soccer. He had a hand in making so many memories for the kids and people in our community. It is definitely a tough loss for the Norski Nation.”
Parker’s southern twang came from his upbringing in Macon, Georgia. The University of Georgia graduate and military veteran moved his family to DeForest in 1989 for his work with Time Warner.
Parker’s three sons all went on to play various sports at DAHS, while his wife Joanne was a long-time teacher at DeForest Middle School. His oldest son Tom graduated in 1992, while twins Joe and Adam graduated in 1995.
“It wasn’t just about sports, he wanted us boys to be physically active,” Joe Parker said. “Competing wasn’t a driving force for pop, it was about staying active. That is why he was always taking us to different parks and battle fields as kids. It was important to him for us to do something outside. He didn’t push us to be athletes, he pushed us to do what he had a passion to do. It wasn’t just sports, he loved when we took part in choir and drama. It was all about what we had a passion for.”
Because of work and military duties, Boyd had a hard time making it to all of his kids sporting events. So, after he retired, he became more active in Norski sports.
“My dad was a workaholic,” Joe Parker said. “He enjoyed having consistent work at anything and he absolutely loved sports, so he started working at more sporting events. I think the fact that he didn’t get to as many of our events as he wanted because of work and the military was also a factor. I remember one year when I qualified for state, he was on national guard duty and was only able to catch my last lap of the race.”
After Joe started coaching the Norskies in cross country, track and swimming, Boyd became a mainstay at DeForest events.
“I loved it when he was there because he was somebody who I could have a real talk with about what happened,” Joe said. “He was there was a fan, but he was also a student of sports. He knew strategies and knew what I was looking for. He would give me an honest evaluation.”
Even when he was not scheduled to work a cross country meet, track meet, basketball game, soccer game or volleyball match, he was on call for any coach who needed him.
“If someone didn’t show up, we went to him,” Joe said. “I know I had him do just about everything at an event from timing to announcing. I could put him anywhere and he knew what to do.”
McHugh knew he could always turn to Boyd at any time.
“It takes a person that not only wants to help, but also knows the rules of the game,” McHugh said. “Boyd could step in for football, basketball and soccer and he knew the rules. He was always prepared.”
Boyd gained a love of sports as a child and it continued through high school.
“He went to an all-male high school and it was a huge school, so it was not easy to make any of the sports teams,” Joe said. “He loved playing basketball, baseball and softball, but instead of playing for his high school, they had separate church leagues that he took part in. He was big into the church leagues. That was what made DeForest a big draw for him, it was a smaller school and he knew us boys would have a better chance to compete.”
Boyd did compete for one team in high school, the competitive drill team. He lettered as a member of the Junior ROTC and became a captain and coached the Junior Varsity team as a senior.
At the University of Georgia, Boyd was a member of the rifle shooting team.
In the last few years, Boyd got the chance to see his grandchildren compete in athletics. His grandson Rhett is a sophomore at DAHS.
Community was a big thing to Boyd and the coaches at DAHS appreciated that.
“At his age when he could have sat at home and did the retirement thing, he was out working to help out the community,” Esser said.
Even though he proudly declared his allegiance to the Georgia Bulldogs to anyone who would listen, Boyd became a Norski at heart.
“My dad loved this community,” Joe said. “He loved what this community did for his children and grandchildren. This community accepted him for who he was and helped him finish off the family he helped create.”
Even though he will not be there, Boyd’s voice will echo through DMB Bank Stadium for years to come.
“There is an old southern saying about things that you like to listen to, ‘they are easy on the ears,” Joe Said. “He was easy on the ears.”
