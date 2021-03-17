For the second straight week to open the alternate spring season, the DeForest prep volleyball team earned a split in two road matches.
On March 9, the Norskies played a five-game thriller with host Fort Atkinson. The Blackhawks came away with a 3-2 victory.
“Judging from what we’ve been able to accomplish in such short time highlights how much this team is putting into the season,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “Versus a strong Fort Atkinson team, we committed a large amount of unforced errors and still almost pulled out the win. Fortunately, we are strong enough to side out and play scrappy defense to keep balls alive.”
The Lady Norskies rebounded quickly and shut out host Monroe 3-0 on March 11.
“We had very good practices Monday and Wednesday to correct a lot of our mistakes and versus Monroe our offense shined,” Schumann said. “Our setters did an amazing job of keeping the sets off the net so our hitters had a chance at success. As a result, we hit .390 as a team versus the .226 we hit versus Fort, which is still very good for this early in the season. We still have to work to do with our serves, but the rest of the game is getting much better, which gives us a lot of excitement for the rest of the season.”
DeForest is off to a 2-2 start this season.
The Norskies will travel to Milton for a 7 p.m. match on March 18.
The Lady Norskies will make their home debut on March 23. They will host Monona Grove at 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson 3 DeForest 2
The match with Fort Atkinson went back and forth from the start.
The Blackhawks grabbed momentum first with a 25-19 win in the first game.
DeForest responded with a 25-17 win in Game 2.
Fort Atkinson used a late surge to capture Game 3 25-21.
The Lady Norskies forced a decisive Game 5 after cruising to a 25-16 victory in the fourth game.
In Game 5, the Lady Blackhawks scored the final two points to win 16-14.
Natalie Compe helped pace DeForest’s offense with 24 kills, while Reese Yocum contributed 15.
The Norskies’ Kendall Rauls finished the night with a team-high 29 assists, while Ellie Doucette added 19.
DeForest came away with 12 service aces and Doucette had six of them. Rauls and Halle Runez both recorded two aces.
Defensively, Megan Elvekrog led the Norskies with 21 digs, while Compe added 11.
DeForest 3 Monroe 0
The Norskies were in control all night against Monroe.
DeForest set the tone with a 25-13 decision in the first game.
The Lady Norskies scored another 25-13 win in Game 2.
The Norskies completed the sweep with a 25-20 showing in the third game.
Compe garnered a team-high 14 kills, while Morgan Hahn was second with seven.
Rauls led the way with 19 assists, while Doucette chipped in 16.
Compe, Rauls and Doucette each had two aces.
Runez led DeForest’s defense with 10 digs, while Elvekrog and Compe had eight each.
