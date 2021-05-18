The DeForest boys and girls track teams both put together stellar showings at the quadrangular they hosted last Friday.
The Norski girls tallied 66.5 teams points to easily finish ahead of Oregon (59), Mount Horeb (33.5) and Sauk Prairie (27).
The DeForest boys were just as impressive. They recorded 65 points to place first, while Sauk Prairie (53), Oregon (35) and Mount Horeb (33) rounded out the standings.
Deven Magli, Ferris Wolf, Rogitha Luecke, Jagger Lokken and Trace Grundahl each had a win for the DeForest boys.
Magli sprinted to a win in the 100 (11.56 seconds), while Grundahl jumped to victory in the long jump (19-feet).
Wolf and Luecke led the charge in the hurdle events. Wolf won the 110 hurdles (:18.16) and was second in the 300 hurdles (:46.22), while Luecke claimed the 300 hurdles (:45.98) and was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (:18.18).
Lokken garnered first place in the shot put (39-8). He was also fourth in the high jump (5-4).
Alex Winters also had a big night in the throws. He was second in both the shot put (37-4) and discus (104-5).
DeForest’s Samuel Piontek was second in the 200 (:24.83) and fifth in the 100 (:12.14) and long jump (17-8.5), while Isaiah Bauer was the runner-up in the 3,200 (10:23.0).
Bryan Sels (fourth, 100, :12.03), Dylan King (fourth, 1,600, 4:57.04), Jackson Grabowski (third, 3,200, 10:29.99), Cameron Bendixen (third, shot put, 36-4.5), Oliver Vandehey (third, high jump, 5-6) and Avrey Pierick (fifth, pole vault, 7-6) added top-five finishes for the DeForest boys.
The Norski boys also garnered two relay wins. Sels, Vandehey, Pierick and Magli won the 400 relay (:45.64), while Elijah Bauer, Isaiah Bauer, Korbin Eisler and Jackson Grabowski claimed the 3,200 relay (8:49.56).
As she has all year, Anna Szepieniec led the charge for the DeForest girls. She came away with wins in the 100 hurdles (:15.50), 300 hurdles (:47.76) and triple jump (35-2).
Lydia Bauer, Miranda Manghera, Alexys Scheuerell and Carleen Snow also recoded wins for DeForest.
Bauer topped the field in the 1,600 (5:43.82), while Manghera won discus (89-10). Manghera was also fifth in the shot put (28-4).
Scheuerell garnered first place in the high jump (5-feet), while Snow won the pole vault (10-10). Scheurell was the runner-up in the pole vault (9-6), while Snow was second in the high jump (4-8).
The Norskies’ Grace Roth was the runner-up in the 800 (2:32.39), while Stacy Kipkoskei was second in the 300 hurdles (:53.09).
DeForest’s Morgan Hahn was second in the shot put (32-1.5) and fifth in the discus (73-3).
Amber Beckman (fifth, 400, 1:13.75), Logan Peters (fourth, 800, 2:36.16), Erica Bodden (fifth, 3,200, 13:18.82), Lucy Manzetti (fifth, 100 hurdles, :20.35), Paige Scheuerell (fourth, pole vault, 7-feet), Natalie Compe (fifth, high jump, 4-4; fifth, long jump, 14-2.75) and Ashley Durnen (third, triple jump, 31-1) added to DeForest’s point total with top-five individual finishes.
The DeForest girls had Szepieniec, Durnen, Peters and Jocelyn Pickhardt win the 1,600 relay (4:18.87), while Roth, Lydia Bauer, Kipkoskei and Peters topped the field in the 3,200 relay (10:41.70).
DeForest will travel to La Crosse Logan for an invite at 4 p.m. this Friday. The Norskies will then take a trip to Waunakee for a triple dual at 4 p.m. on May 25.